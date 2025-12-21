UFC 326 Unveils Stacked Card as Returns, Rematches, and Weight Shifts Surround Holloway vs. Oliveira

It wasn’t too long ago that UFC had announced that Max Holloway would be defending his BMF title against Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 326 on March 7—a clash fans had waited more than 10 years to see. But the anticipation didn’t stop at the main event. Fans’ hopes stayed high for the rest of the card, too. Matching the headliner’s energy, the promotion has now rolled out a stacked lineup, one that quietly promises violence all over again.

Although the Paramount+ third marquee event’s card hasn’t been fully revealed, the shape of UFC 326’s main card is already taking form. Brian Ortega is officially moving up to lightweight for a rematch with Renato Moicano, a fight that carries a long history. Also, Paulo Costa is returning to competition. ‘The Eraser’ is placed into a middleweight clash with Brunno Ferreira.

UFC 326: Max Holloway vs Charles card gets exceptional fights

“Brian Ortega is moving up to lightweight to fight Renato Moicano at #UFC326 on March 7. The two first fought back in July 2017, where Ortega won by submission,” Championship Rounds shared on X.

As the popular social media account reminded fans, ‘T City’ and ‘Money’ first crossed paths in 2017 at UFC 217. That night ended with Ortega locking in a guillotine choke vs Moicano in the third round in a featherweight clash. Nine years later, they meet again, this time at 155 lbs. But the Californian moving up wasn’t cosmetic. His last weight cut for UFC Shanghai against Aljamain Sterling sent him into a 30-minute coma, so he had to take that decision.

Furthermore, Paulo Costa’s return carries its own momentum. He’s coming off an impressive win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318, a performance that felt like a reset. After the victory at Dustin Poirier’s retirement event, Costa called for Khamzat Chimaev and a long-brewing grudge match. Instead, the promotion decided to draw him against fellow Brazilian Brunno Ferreira, who’s also coming fresh off a massive win over former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 323. But that’s not all.

According to MMA Junkie, former ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder is also set to return against Caio Borralho in a middleweight showdown. Both fighters are coming off losses, and both are looking for redemption. Then there’s Cody Garbrandt, who’s also making his anticipated return. After his loss against Raoni Barcelos, the former bantamweight champion will be back against Road to UFC alum Xiao Long, adding another volatile thread to UFC 326’s growing lineup.

Including the marquee fights, UFC 326 also includes —

Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Rafael Tobias

Now, as the third numbered event of 2026 brings genuine excitement for the fans, the same can’t be said for everyone on the roster. While Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira arrives, UFC has already decided to part ways with six fighters across the divisions.

Dana White axes six fighters ahead of Paramount+ CBS era

This year, Dana White’s unforgiving axe fell hard on several fan-favorite fighters. The promotion decided to cut well-established names like Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Chris Barnett, and other contenders across different divisions. Maintaining that same intense energy, the top brass also chose to part ways with six more fighters ahead of their Paramount+ CBS era.

Those six fighters are Marcin Prachnio, Viacheslav Borshchev, Ricardo Ramos, Marek Bujlo, Lukasz Brzeski, and Yusaku Kinoshita.

Now, while this list includes fighters like Viacheslav Borshchev, who posted a 3-6 record in the UFC, and Lukasz Brzeski, who went 1-6, what surprised most fans was seeing Marcin Prachnio’s name. The Polish fighter had a lackluster run recently, but his performance against Devin Clark was definitely promising. So, it felt like Prachnio could have delivered a few more solid scraps inside the Octagon.

Another Polish fighter, newcomer Marek Bujlo, was also released after losing his UFC debut against Denzel Freeman at UFC Qatar. He was undefeated heading into that fight and carried a 100 percent finishing rate. Unfortunately, even with that record, Bujlo now needs to find his way back to the UFC.

That said, what do you think about the UFC 326 fight card? Also, which clash in the marquee event catches your attention the most? Let us know in the comments section below.