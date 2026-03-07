UFC 326 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Caio Borralho, and Others

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFC 326 takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, with a card centered on a bout that feels like it should have occurred a long time ago. Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira face each other in the main event, with the BMF belt on the line, more than a decade after their first bout ended abruptly due to an injury.

Both have been in the UFC for a long time, have won gold, and have built the kind of careers where even their walkout songs are familiar to fans. The rest of the main card features a little of everything: contenders looking to stay relevant, prospects looking to break through, and veterans who always seem to show up in fun fights.

And, as always, the walk to the Octagon comes with its own soundtrack. Some fighters stick to the same music every time, while others change it up, but the majority of these tunes have become part of their identity by now. So, what would be the walkout songs of each fighter? Let’s find out.

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira’s walkout songs

Max Holloway has never really changed his vibe when it comes to walkouts. The BMF champion has been using “Hawaiian Kickboxer” for years, and at this point, it’s almost impossible to separate the song from him. As soon as it starts playing, fans know who’s coming.

Charles Oliveira‘s entrance offers an entirely different vibe. The former lightweight champion usually walks out to Fernandinho’s “O Hino,” which adds a more emotional and focused tone to his entrance. ‘Do Bronx’ has fought in the UFC over thirty times, and that song has been a staple of his routine throughout the years.

Walkout songs of the UFC 326 co-main eventers

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho will meet Reinier de Ridder in a battle that might shake up the middleweight division. ‘The Natural’ has stuck with the song “Ultimo Dias” by Kiara Rocks for several of his UFC fights so far. It’s loud, aggressive, and matches his high-pressure style perfectly.

‘The Dutch Knight’ goes the opposite direction. Reinier de Ridder’s pick is Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons—Winter,” which is one of the more unusual walkout songs on a UFC card, but it complements his calm, controlled approach.

Walkout songs of Rob Font, Raul Rosas Jr., and other fighters at UFC 326

Rob Font returns on this card to face Raul Rosas Jr. in a bantamweight contest that could end up mattering more than it looks on paper. Font has been at the top of the division for years and usually walks out to Damian Marley’s “Welcome to Jamrock.”

Rosas Jr., who has leaned heavily on his Mexican roots during his UFC career, has frequently used “Mexico Lindo y Querido,” which always gets a reaction from the crowd.

Drew Dober and Michael Johnson face off in one of those fights where you already know there’s a good chance it turns into a brawl. Dober has walked out to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” a selection that always gets the arena moving. Johnson prefers to keep it intense, usually going with DMX’s “Bring Your Whole Crew,” which fits his style perfectly.

Drew Dober

The main card features a rematch between Gregory Rodrigues and Brunno Ferreira. Ferreira defeated Rodrigues the first time they fought, so there is some history there. Rodrigues has used Jake Hamilton’s “War Drums” for his walkout, a sound that seems tailor-made for fight night.

Ferreira recently went with Julión Álvarez’s “Buscándole a la Suerte,” keeping with the trend of fighters bringing a bit of their background into the walk to the cage.

The music at UFC 326, like always, is all over the place: ranging from hip-hop to rock, classical, and everything in between. But it is part of the fun. Before the punches start flying, the walkout music establishes the tone, and by the time the cage door closes, every fighter feels locked in.