UFC 327 Avoids Last-Minute Shakeup As Hall of Famer Saves Middleweight Bout

The fight card of UFC 327 just got announced. While there are two title fights lined up to garner fans’ attention, the card also features interesting veteran matchups. As such, the undercard will also have a bout between UFC Hall of Famer Kelvin Gastelum and Vicente Luque. But as it seems, Gastelum wasn’t the first option for this matchup!

“K.Daukaus out. Kelvin Gastelum in, will fight Vicente Luque at #UFC327 on April 11th,” reported by Marcel Dorff on X.

Interestingly, Luque will be making his middleweight debut at UFC 327. For that bout, Kyle Daukaus was reportedly the first choice opponent. Now, compared to Gastelum, Daukaus is on his second stint in the leading MMA promotion. But since the return, in his two UFC fights, he defeated veterans like Gerard Meerschaert and Michel Pereira.

Considering that, Luque would have been an interesting opponent for Daukaus. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the reported bout has been cancelled. And now, Gastelum will fight ‘The Silent Assassin’ instead.

‘The Legend Killer’ thus helped the UFC from getting into trouble at the last minute, as has been the case recently. UFC’s Mexico City fight had to undergo changes with just over a week left for the card, as Asu Almabayev’s injury forced the UFC matchmakers to look for a replacement for Brendon Moreno. However, Lone’er Kavanagh stepped up to save the card.

For Gastelum, it will be his 26th appearance in the promotion. During his tenure, the California native has been part of several high-profile fights. One being against Israel Adesanya, where he fought for the interim middleweight title. Although Gastelum lost, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing for that UFC 236 bout.

Heading into another tough matchup of his career, Luque will stand against Gastelum in the octagon. Interestingly, for ‘The Silent Assassin’, it is also set to be his 24th UFC outing. Surely, such a matchup between veterans will attract fans. But what are the other fights on the UFC 327 card?

Two titles on the line at UFC 327

UFC 327 is set to go down on April 11 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. And Dana White just announced that two title fights will be the centre of attraction on that night. Headlining the event will be a bout between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title as Alex Pereira moves up to the heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, the Burmese-American star returns! As such, Joshua Van is set for his first UFC flyweight defense. And in front of him stands rising Japanese star Tatsuro Taira. For Taira, it will be his first opportunity to claim a UFC title, and he will surely look to capitalize on that.

Meanwhile, the rest of the card is just as stacked with talent as veterans go against rising prospects. Take #4-ranked Curtis Blaydes, for example, who will fight unranked Josh Hokit in a heavyweight bout. Other than that, Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot will also fight promising stars Manuel Torres and Esteban Ribovics.

Additionally, in the only women’s bout on the UFC 327 card, former strawweight title challenger Tatiana Suarez is set to fight Loopy Godinez. Apart from that, fighters like Dominick Reyes, Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland, and Cub Swanson will make appearances on that night.

The matchups do seem exciting. That said, who do you think will win these matchups? Do let us know your predictions in the comments below!