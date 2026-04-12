UFC 327 Compliance Pay: Carlos Ulberg and Jiri Prochazka Earn 8 Times More Than Josh Hokit

Josh Hokit emerged as the biggest superstar of the night yesterday, but he still earns eight times less than the headliners. At the Kaseya Center, Dana White & Co. deliver another action-packed event featuring 12 fights. Six finishes, in turn, keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout the night. The card produces a 50% finish rate, highlighted by flashy knockouts and strong performances across the board. However, when the compliance pay was released, his earnings didn’t come close to reflecting his breakout performance, falling significantly short of the event’s headliners.

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MMA Junior recently reports that Josh Hokit earns only $4,000, while headliner Carlos Ulberg takes home $32,000 after his first-round knockout win over Czech opponent Jiri Prochazka. Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes, Hokit’s opponent, also earns $21,000.

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Among a stacked lineup, American heavyweight Josh Hokit steals most of the spotlight. His war with Curtis Blaydes takes center stage as he shows MMA fans worldwide what a high-level heavyweight showdown looks like. The fight delivers nonstop action over 15 minutes, and Hokit eventually secures a decision win along with the Fight of the Night bonus. Despite all this, he still falls far behind in compliance pay.

So why does this disparity in compliance pay exist? Well, compliance pay in the UFC refers to the promotional and outfitting bonus system run through the promotion’s official clothing partner, Venum. The UFC rewards fighters for participating in promotional work and, in turn, fulfilling contractual obligations, which also include official gear and other requirements under the fighters’ code of conduct.

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Below is the updated UFC 327 compliance pay breakdown:

Paulo Costa: $11,000 def. Azamat Murzakanov: $6,000

Dominick Reyes: $11,000 def. Johnny Walker: $16,000

Cub Swanson: $21,000 def. Nate Landwehr: $11,000

Aaron Pico: $4,000 def. Patricio Freire: $4,000

Kevin Holland: $21,000 def. Randy Brown: $21,000

Mateusz Gamrot: $11,000 def. Esteban Ribovics: $6,000

Tatiana Suarez: $6,000 def. Loopy Godinez: $11,000

Chris Padilla: $4,500 vs. MarQuel Mederos: $4,500

Vicente Luque: $21,000 def. Kelvin Gastelum: $21,000

Charles Radtke: $6,000 def. Francisco Prado: $6,000

Apart from that, the UFC’s compliance pay program also bases payouts on fighters’ total UFC experience, along with past Zuffa-era and Strikeforce bouts (the latter the UFC acquires nearly two decades ago). For example, fighters with 1–3 UFC bouts typically receive around $4,000 per appearance, while those with 4–5 bouts receive around $4,500. As fighters gain more experience, the payout increases accordingly.

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The same applies to Josh Hokit, who, at UFC 327, makes just his third appearance. In contrast, champions and title challengers earn significantly higher payouts, such as $32,000 in the case of Carlos Ulberg vs. Jiri Prochazka. Both fighters enter the bout as challengers, as the matchup originally carried title implications for a vacated belt.

Now that the event is in the books, Jiri Prochazka breaks his silence and shares his thoughts on the loss. He also questions what went wrong during the fight and calls for an immediate rematch. Let’s take a look.

Jiri Prochazka breaks silence after loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327

“I don’t want to hear his name in the title picture anymore,” said Magomed Ankalaev as he reacted to Jiri Prochazka’s loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327. Heading into the main event, Prochazka enters as a fan favorite due to his previous run as champion.

However, after his defeat to the New Zealander, criticism of his recent form increased, with Ankalaev also questioning his standing. He points to Prochazka’s struggles against elite competition, noting that he has now suffered knockout losses twice before to Alex Pereira and now to Ulberg.

On the other hand, Prochazka, in turn, calls for an immediate rematch. In his latest video clip, he also suggests that he does not want to hurt Carlos Ulberg, who enters the fight carrying an injury.

“I still can’t understand my stupid mercy in the fight, and that cost me the fight. So, I would like to fight a rematch because, man, that was my fight. That was my fight, and I just gave him this opportunity to catch me.”

“I still cant understand my stupid mercy in the fight. I would like to fight a rematch, because that was my fight. I just gave him this opportunity to catch me.”

So, what do you think about Jiri Prochazka’s performance at the event? Do you think he actually shows mercy to his opponent, or does it, in fact, cost him the fight? Drop your thoughts below.