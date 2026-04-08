Dana White Faces Fan Revolt as Unsold UFC 327 Tickets Spark Pricing Debate

The UFC is no stranger to big crowds, but as UFC 327 approaches, the discussion is about empty seats rather than sellouts. Fans expected a huge turnout for Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg, who will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title.

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Instead, many noticed that tickets for the fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami are still widely available just days before the event, with entry prices hovering above $200. Now, that price point has become the center of the debate.

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For some fans, the issue is simple: value. With only one title fight remaining after the flyweight bout between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira was rescheduled, many believe the event does not justify premium pricing. For the unaware, the bout between Van and Taira has been rescheduled to be part of UFC 328, as the champion suffered an undisclosed injury.

This leaves Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title as the only title fight on the card, and according to many, the biggest reason behind the drop in ticket sales.

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“This is what happens when every other PPV doesn’t even have title fights,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Remember when pretty much every PPV had a title fight?”

A fan demanded that the prices be reduced, considering the event now lacks a big title fight. He wrote, “After they lost one of the title fights, ticket prices should’ve been reduced by 25%,” highlighting how expectations around pay-per-views have shifted over time.

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Some even joked about skipping the arena entirely, claiming it’s cheaper to watch from home and spend the money elsewhere. As this fan wrote, “Why pay 200+ when you can watch it at home for 20 and gamble the other 180 on Jiri by KO in round 1.”

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More joined in with similar takes, with one fan commenting, “Free bet if you stay home and watch it with a great upside.” Another added, “Watch it for free… I’m not paying s— for these.”

Of course, not everyone is concerned. A set of fans remained optimistic that Miami would deliver, as it often does. The city has created a reputation for late spikes in attendance, with locals buying tickets closer to fight day.

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A fan wrote, “I read somewhere Miami locals usually buy tickets at the arena when they come.” More fans chimed in, as one wrote, “They will sell out on the last day, trust me,” while another added, “It’s Miami; everyone is always late. I guarantee you that the arena will be sold out or close to being sold out by fight day.” Another doubled down, “Miami normally sells out on the day of the fight.”

Still, the skepticism hasn’t gone away—and neither have the jokes aimed at Dana White. Many fans have already predicted the post-fight narrative, with the UFC CEO declaring a “record gate” irrespective of the real numbers. As this fan wrote, “I can hear Dana saying, ‘Record gate, kid. Next question.’ xD”

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More joined in with their predictions, with tweets such as “Dana White Sunday morning: ‘It was sold out, you guys, record gate of 100,000 million,” and “In the post fight— Dana will tell us that the gate was the highest in history with 10 billion,” being shared. Another fan joined in with a simple, “Dana will say it was sold out.”

In the end, UFC 327 has become more than just a fight card; it is a test. In today’s MMA scene, cost, expectations, and how much fans are prepared to pay for a live experience are all important considerations, not just star power. And seeing how promotions are unable to meet their demands, MMA in general seems to be in some state of decline right now.

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The Netflix ‘Rousey vs. Carano’ fight card is suffering a similar fate to Dana White’s UFC 327

While the spotlight is focused on UFC 327, this may not be an isolated incident. The struggles with ticket sales appear to be part of a larger trend, as even the next Netflix-backed card headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano hasn’t sparked a rush for seats.

Despite boasting recognizable names such as Francis Ngannou and Nate Diaz, the event at the Intuit Dome has received a similarly lackluster response. That parallel has only strengthened the argument that this is more than just one promotion or card.

Fans now have more viewing options than ever before, and with streaming companies providing high-quality broadcasts for a fraction of the cost, the incentive to attend live events seems to be dwindling. When even the most packed lineups fail to generate urgency, it begs the question of whether pricing—or the overall experience—needs to evolve.

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Of course, both events still have time to turn things around. Late spikes in ticket sales aren’t uncommon, particularly on major fight cards. However, the comparison is hard to ignore. When huge names aren’t enough to fill venues, it indicates a shift in fan behavior—one that promotions may need to address sooner rather than later.