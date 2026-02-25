UFC 327 Main Event Drama Emerges After New Title Fight Listed as Headliner

UFC is all set to visit Miami for the 5th time in its promotional history on April 11th, and the situation is getting pretty puzzling. So far, five fights have been confirmed for the marquee event, with many fan-favorite fighters clashing on the card. However, the mystery around the headliner remains intact. Despite having a confirmed title defense on the card, ESPN’s site displays another main event. Confused?

As per ESPN Fight Center, Joshua Van is all set to make his first title defense against Tatsuro Taira at UFC 327, which looks like a stellar main event on its own. But UFC’s former broadcasting partner’s website listed another light heavyweight fight, for the title, clearly mentioned as the ‘main event,’ adding new drama to the Kaseya Center event.

“🤔According to ESPN, UFC 327 Van vs Taira will feature a LHW title fight,” a popular MMA social media account, ‘Dovy Simu MMA’, posted on X.

Well, Van vs Taira has long been linked to the rumored headlining spot at UFC 327. So, the 125 lbs division’s gold belt being on the line in Miami should not come as a surprise. However, alongside the flyweight bout, a potential super clash between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg has also been rumored for the same event.

At first, ‘BJP’ dismissed the rumors of him fighting the Kiwi in Miami as not true, as he revealed the fight was still at the negotiation stage. But later, the former 205 lbs kingpin again fueled the possibilities, saying he would fight Ulberg in Miami only if there’s a title on the line. And as those light heavyweight fight rumors spread, the prospects of Alex Pereira’s move to heavyweight also got stronger. Even so, there’s a chance that ‘Poatan’ might end up starring at the event too.

Recently, ‘Poatan’ revealed on Valter Walker’s YouTube channel that an announcement regarding his next fight is coming soon. Because of that, many have started to believe he could end up defending his title one more time against Carlos Ulberg before making the jump to heavyweight.

Now, there’s definitely a chance this fight could happen, but Dana White has recently shown a green light toward Alex Pereira’s potential move up to the heavyweight division. And that could probably be ‘Poatan’s next destination. In that case, we might have a fight for the vacant title that’s going to headline the Miami event.

Did Dana White’s green light to Alex Pereira’s HW move confirm the UFC 327 main event?

When it comes to Alex Pereira’s heavyweight move, the UFC CEO has always been a little reluctant. Following ‘Poatan’s UFC 320 victory, Dana White put a question mark over the Brazilian ascending to the next division, mentioning that Pereira still has competition to face at 205 lbs. However, now the head honcho seems to be more open about the two-time 205 lbs champ’s wishes.

“He’s one of those guys that always steps up and does whatever we need him to,” White stated in the UFC Houston post-fight presser. “Whatever that guy wants to do, we would work with him,” he added.

Well, the UFC boss being open to ‘Poatan’ possibly moving up to heavyweight certainly feels like a green light for a clash with Ciryl Gane. With Tom Aspinall seemingly out of the picture for an uncertain period, it is possible the promotion could put an interim belt on the line, or even the undisputed title. So, it will be interesting to see what plans the promotion has, especially with a fight reportedly being targeted for the White House card.

However, if the organization is indeed considering Alex Pereira vs Gane for that event, it could mean that Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg end up fighting for the vacant light heavyweight belt.

That said, as ESPN briefly displayed a vacant title fight on its schedule without official confirmation, the big question remains: What will the next title fight actually be? Let us know in the comments below.