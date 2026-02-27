UFC 327 Main Event Reportedly Leaked By Czech Site Ahead of Dana White’s Announcement

UFC 327 may have just revealed a key main card matchup, and not through Dana White. A Czech official betting site with rights to stream UFC recently posted official odds for a light heavyweight clash, strongly suggesting a bout is set for the April 11, 2026, event at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The card had been coming together gradually throughout February, with no formal confirmation of all the main card fights. Although there is no official announcement yet, following the reveal, it now appears confirmed that Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg will headline UFC 327 in the main event.

Traditionally, UFC CEO Dana White announces major matchups himself, often unveiling main and co-main events through press conferences or social media. However, the appearance of betting odds typically indicates that contracts are signed and logistics finalized.

Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg set to settle light heavyweight debate

An MMA journalist, Patrick Morgan, further confirmed and thanked MMA Verified for the thrilling piece of information. The listing drew added intrigue given that the betting site is Czech, the same nationality as Prochazka. With Ulberg currently ranked No. 3 in the division and Alex Pereira considering a move to heavyweight, the pairing aligns logically with the division’s current landscape.

“Be Careful What You Ask For.” Carlos Ulberg said. You Might Get It,” Ulberg said in response to earlier claims from Czechia’s Jiri Prochazka that he had turned down a fight opportunity. According to Ulberg, the situation was more complicated than a simple refusal. He explained that he pushed the proposed matchup back due to an injury and requested the fight be rescheduled to November, which would have provided adequate time for rehabilitation.

With the fight seemingly back on track, the narrative shifts from who said what to who delivers. Inside the Octagon, context gives way to consequences.

From flyweight fight to heavyweight main event, UFC 327 builds around Prochazka–Ulberg

Beyond the recently surfaced Jiri Prochazka– Carlos Ulberg development, UFC 327 had already begun shaping up with several notable matchups revealed earlier in the year. The announcement sequence over February 2026 has solidified the event’s depth in the flyweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions, with three bouts in particular standing out: Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira, Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, and Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit.

Joshua Van will make the first defense of his UFC flyweight title when he faces Tatsuro Taira at UFC 327 in Miami. Van, 24, captured the belt in 2025 after a rapid climb from unranked to champion, closing the year with a 26‑second TKO of Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323, where an arm injury ended the bout. Taira, 26, enters the fight as the top flyweight contender after a strong 2025 run that saw him rebound from his first professional loss with a submission of Hyun Sung Park, then cap the year by finishing former champion Brandon Moreno at UFC 323.

In the light heavyweight division, Dominick Reyes will take on Johnny Walker at UFC 327, marking another key addition to the Miami card. Coming off a first-round knockout by Ulberg at UFC Perth in 2025, has stalled his momentum toward a third title shot. Walker, 33, brings a 22‑9 record into the bout and is currently ranked No. 12 in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. He had been on a three‑fight losing streak before halting that slide with the finish over Zhang Mingyang, giving him a chance to regain consistency and potentially climb back into the top 10.

In the heavyweight division, Curtis Blaydes will face up‑and‑coming prospect Josh Hokit at UFC 327, a matchup that gives the 34‑year‑old grappler his first bout since knee surgery. He last fought in June 2025, when he edged Rizvan Kuniev via split decision. Hokit, 28, is 8‑1 overall and 2‑0 in the UFC, with both octagon wins coming in the opening round. He stopped Max Gimenis in 51 seconds in November 2025, then followed with another first‑round finish over Denzel Freeman in January 2026.

The card has grown quickly through a series of announcements in February 2026, adding multiple high‑profile bouts across four weight classes, including the recent Prochazka and Ulberg title contention.