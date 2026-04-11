UFC 327 Octagon Girls: Red Dela Cruz, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren’s Age, Relationship Status, and Salary

At UFC 327 in Miami, the spotlight is firmly on Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title. Still, beyond the fights, there’s a consistent presence fans have come to expect. The Octagon Girls are part of that structure, and over the years, they’ve built careers that extend far beyond walking between rounds.

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For this card, names like Red Dela Cruz, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren will be making an appearance, and they bring different stories in their journey to the Octagon. And when you look closer, their roles are far more layered than they appear on broadcast. So, let’s dive in and learn more about the UFC 327 Octagon girls.

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Everything we know about Red Dela Cruz, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren ahead of UFC 327

Red Dela Cruz stands out immediately because of what she represents. She became the UFC’s first Filipina Octagon Girl after winning a global search led by Dana White. That moment mattered as it opened the door to a Southeast Asian audience that continues to grow.

Since then, she has expanded her profile beyond fight nights. Hosting gigs like Miss Universe Singapore 2015 and features in magazines such as Maxim Australia have helped her build a following of 433,000 on Instagram. Despite that visibility, she keeps her personal life quiet, with no confirmed public relationship, choosing to keep her content focused on fitness and travel.

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Brookliyn Wren’s path looks different but follows a similar outcome. She joined the UFC in 2017 after building a modeling career across cities like Las Vegas and New York.

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At 32, she has become a consistent presence on major cards. Her social media following, around 124,000, reflects steady growth rather than viral spikes. Reports suggest she is in a relationship, but like Dela Cruz, she keeps that side of her life mostly private. Professionally, she splits her time between UFC appearances and fashion campaigns, which helps diversify her income.

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Chrissy Blair brings the most experience of the three. Now 37, she entered the MMA space through Strikeforce before transitioning to the UFC in 2013. Her background in art and design adds another layer to her career, and she has often spoken about how unexpected her journey into modeling was.

Blair witnessed key moments in women’s MMA up close, including early fights involving Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, which shaped her connection to the sport. With around 195,000 followers, she maintains a steady audience while also keeping her relationship status out of the spotlight.

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Net worth and salary of UFC 327 Octagon girls

The UFC Octagon girls don’t operate on win bonuses or fight purses like fighters do. Their income comes from appearances, brand deals, and outside work. As per reports, typically, Octagon girls earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per event, depending on the scale of the card. For bigger international shows, that number can increase with bonuses tied to sponsorships or promotional work.

Red Dela Cruz, for example, has leveraged her international appeal into a broader media presence. While exact figures aren’t public, estimates place her net worth in the six-figure range. That reflects a mix of UFC work, endorsements, and hosting opportunities.

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Brookliyn Wren reportedly earns between $24,000 and $30,000 annually from UFC appearances. But that number doesn’t include her modeling contracts and social media partnerships, which likely form a significant portion of her total income.

Chrissy Blair appears to be the most financially established of the group. With her wellness brand, modeling portfolio, and premium content ventures, her net worth is estimated between $1.5 million and $5 million. Reports suggest her annual earnings could reach around $400,000 when all revenue streams are included.

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With the UFC’s new deal with Paramount moving away from the traditional pay-per-view model, the promotion’s revenue structure is evolving. While there are no confirmed changes to Octagon girl salaries yet, it’s reasonable to expect adjustments over time as the business model shifts. At the end of the day, fighters drive the results inside the cage, but figures like Red Dela Cruz, Brookliyn Wren, and Chrissy Blair contribute to the overall presentation, and they will be doing the same at UFC 327.