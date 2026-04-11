UFC 327 Payouts: How Much Will Jiri Prochazka, Carlos Ulberg, Paulo Costa, and Others Earn?

UFC 327 promises title fights, divisional movement, and a main card featuring established stars and rising contenders. While the promotion does not officially disclose fighter pay in most jurisdictions, reported purses and estimations provide a good sense of what the fighters can expect to earn going into the event.

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As always, past payouts provide the clearest lens. From former champions commanding seven-figure paydays to rising contenders still climbing the ladder, UFC 327 presents a wide financial spectrum. So, how much are the fighters likely to earn this time around? Let’s find out.

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Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg’s payout at UFC 327

The main event pits Jiri Prochazka against Carlos Ulberg for the light heavyweight title, in a fight that reflects both experience and momentum. ‘Denisa’ is a former champion with a huge following, while Ulberg has a nine-fight winning streak to back his position and growing star power.

Jiri Prochazka’s pay rates have steadily risen throughout the years. He reportedly received approximately $1.38 million for his rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303. His total compensation at UFC 300, including bonuses, was around $712,000, while his title-winning fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 earned him close to $452,000. Those figures firmly place them among the division’s highest earners.

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Imago October 4, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: JIRI PROCHAZKA 32-5-1 of Hosteradice, Czech Republic defeats KHALIL ROUNTREE JR. 14-7-1 of Los Angeles, CA by KO Strikes at 3:04 of Round 3 during UFC 320 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20251004_zsp_o117_050 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Carlos Ulberg, on the other hand, is still progressing toward that level. His recent knockout win over Dominick Reyes reportedly earned him between $150,000 and $200,000, with a $50,000 bonus. Earlier in his UFC career, ‘Black Jag’ made significantly less money, including a $66,000 payout for a Fight Night appearance.

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Given his current trajectory and main event position, he may earn one of his highest paydays to date at UFC 327, with at least $80,000 being one of the reported estimates. Add to that possible bonuses, and it looks like a good day’s work for the 35-year-old.

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Paulo Costa, Dominick Reyes, and payouts for other UFC 327 fighters

In the co-main event, Paulo Costa stands out due to his revised contract. His manager recently stated that the Brazilian now makes roughly $1 million each fight, a significant increase from previous payouts such as $130,000 versus Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. His present contract places him solidly among the promotion’s highest earners.

As for his opponent and co-main eventer, Azamat Murzakanov, the 36-year-old has earned $24,000 for early bouts to over $135,000 in later performances in his career. After knocking out Aleksandar Rakić in the very first round at UFC 321 and earning a compliance pay of $6000, many fans can expect him to earn around $180,000 to $200,000 based on his current run and co-main event status.

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Dominick Reyes presents a different picture. Despite being a former title challenger, his disclosed career earnings total roughly $264,000, which excludes bonuses and pay-per-view shares. So, at UFC 327, his current pay is expected to be higher, but still below that of elite-tier fighters. Fans can expect him to walk home with around $150,000 for this one.

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Meanwhile, Johnny Walker continues to collect six-figure paydays. According to reports, he earned over $150,000 for his no-contest with Magomed Ankalaev, with sponsorships bringing his total to around $161,000. With his recent win in Shanghai, he is anticipated to reach $170,000 at UFC 327.

Curtis Blaydes, despite being a top heavyweight contender, has reportedly made roughly $150,000 in previous fights. Unless there has been a contract change, his salary is likely to continue at that level, which appears low given his resume.

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Meanwhile, veteran Cub Swanson continues to reap the benefits of his longevity. According to reports, he earned at least $50,000 per fight in recent appearances, with additional incentives adding to his overall earnings. For this one, fans can expect him to earn between $60,000 and $75,000.

As always, these figures are estimates based on publicly available data and may not accurately reflect actual payouts. Still, one thing is clear: UFC 327 may not be a title-heavy event when it comes to the fights, but it does tell a familiar tale: superstars making millions, contenders growing their value in the promotion, and rising stars hoping to turn one big night into a career-changing payday.