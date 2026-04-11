UFC 327 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Jiri Prochazka, Carlos Ulberg, Curtis Blaydes, and Others

At UFC 327, the vacant light heavyweight belt is on the line as Jiri Prochazka takes on Carlos Ulberg at the Kaseya Center on April 11. Prochazka is trying to reclaim a title he won but never actually lost inside the cage, while Ulberg enters on a nine-fight win streak with momentum that’s hard to ignore. Add in names like Curtis Blaydes, Paulo Costa, Cub Swanson, and Dominick Reyes on the main card, and it’s a lineup built to deliver fireworks inside the Octagon.

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And as always, before the first punch is thrown, the walkouts will set the tone, showing how the warriors present themselves on the biggest stage. From former champions to rising contenders, the music they choose often tells its own story. So what are the songs we can expect to hear as they make their way to the cage? Let’s dive in!

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Walkout songs for Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327

Just like his fighting style, when it comes to walkouts, Jiri Prochazka doesn’t stick to a pattern. He switches often, which makes predicting his entrance tricky. At UFC 300, he used “In The City” by Kevin Rudolf. Before that, he walked out to the Black Adam theme at UFC 295, and earlier in his title win run, he chose “Legends are Made” by Sam Tinnesz.

Carlos Ulberg, in contrast, feels more curated. His walkouts tend to match his style: clean, composed, and technical. He’s used SWIDT’s “Conquer,” J. Cole’s “The Climb Back,” and “Caught in a Daze” by David Dallas in past fights. Those choices lean toward focus rather than hype, which fits a fighter who builds wins through precision.

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It’s important to note that these are songs they’ve used before. Fighters often switch things up depending on the moment, but they do give us an idea of what their choices are like. Now let’s take a look at the rest of the card.

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Curtis Blaydes, Paulo Costa, Dominick Reyes, and other fighters’ walkout songs

The rest of the main card brings its own mix of styles, both in fighting and walkout choices.

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Veteran heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has kept things consistent over the years, frequently using the Mortal Kombat theme. It’s direct and intense, much like his wrestling-heavy approach. With a high takedown rate and a reputation for control, his walkout doesn’t need to say much. It sets the tone quickly.

Paulo Costa leans into a completely different vibe. His past walkouts include “Clubbed to Death” from The Matrix, “Divisa De Fogo,” and DMX’s “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.” That range mirrors his fighting style, explosive, aggressive, and built around pressure.

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Dominick Reyes has experimented across genres. Tracks like “Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre and “Work” by Gang Starr show a mix of confidence and rhythm. It’s a reminder of his experience at the top level, including past title fights.

Then you have Johnny Walker, who might be the most unpredictable of the group. From “THE REV3NGE” by Joey Bada$$ to “The Rocky Road to Dublin,” his choices reflect his personality, unpredictable and energetic.

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Further down the card, Cub Swanson has used A$AP Rocky’s “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2,” while Nate Landwehr has walked out to “You and Me” by Yelawolf.

So heading into UFC 327, the music won’t decide the fights. But it will shape the moment. And sometimes, that moment is where everything begins. What’s your favorite track from the list above? Let us know in the comments below!