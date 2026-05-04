UFC 328 Commentary Team: Are Joe Rogan and Jon Anik Calling Chimaev vs. Strickland?

Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland have set the stage for an epic event on Saturday, May 9, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Their trash talk and heated exchanges have fans excited about what’s to unfold at UFC 328. And now, the UFC has finalized a stacked commentary team for the event to make the night even more memorable.

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People, of course, have more questions, though. Besides the fighters themselves, most fans want the best experience available through talent outside the cage. And who is better than Joe Rogan and Jon Anik to add that tinge of drama to a UFC numbered event? But the question is: Are Rogan and Anik part of the commentary team?

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Will Joe Rogan grace UFC 328 with his presence?

First and foremost, the card is, of course, set to air on Paramount+ for fans in the US. But it will air as pay-per-view internationally starting at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will begin at 5 p.m. ET and will also stream live on Paramount+. Now, coming to the burning question everyone wants the answer to—yes, both Joe Rogan and Jon Anik will be on the mic.

According to reports, Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic, leading play-by-play alongside color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. Additionally, Din Thomas will serve as a coach-analyst throughout the broadcast. In any case, the commentary team isn’t the only one that makes an event great.

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Imago MMA: UFC 274-Cortez vs Gatto, May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center.

So, the UFC has deployed other popular names in other segments. UFC correspondent Megan Olivi is set to conduct interviews with fighters backstage before and after their bouts. She will also provide updates for the event during the live stream. But there’s more!

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Who is the Octagon announcer for UFC 328?

While the promotion has several Octagon announcers, there’s no one quite better than the most recognizable name and face in the UFC—Bruce Buffer. And he will be the voice announcing the fighters at UFC 328 before the fighters do what they do.

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Meanwhile, the UFC 328 broadcast and post-fight show will be hosted by Kate Scott. She won’t be alone, though. Chris Weidman and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will also join her at the desk. While Daniel Cormier will join the team for Friday’s weigh-ins, Din Thomas will join them on Saturday.

That brings us to Friday’s weigh-in show. Dan Hellie will be the man in the spotlight during UFC 328’s weigh-in show on Friday at 8:50 a.m. ET. And Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman, and Laura Sanko will join him.

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And that makes up the entire commentary team for UFC 328. Clearly, it’s set to be an exciting night of action in New Jersey. But do you think anyone is missing?