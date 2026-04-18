UFC 328 Faces Fight Cancellation as Ex-Champ Suffers Injury

This year, UFC 328 might have claimed the title of the most stacked card of the year. But after a former champion withdrew due to injury, the event has taken a significant hit. While the presence of Khamzat Chimaev defending his belt against Sean Strickland keeps the event alive, fans are set to miss a key clash following the withdrawal of a power-striking ex-champion.

Less than a month out from UFC 328 on May 9 in Newark, former light heavyweight kingpin Jan Blachowicz is out of his rematch against No. 10-ranked contender Bogdan Guskov. The two last met at UFC 323, where their bout ended in a draw, leaving the business unfinished. Unfortunately, the two will have to wait a bit more, as ‘The Legendary Polish Power’ suffered a torn meniscus during sparring after landing in the wrong position.

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“Don’t count your chickens before they hatch. I was supposed to be in the States next week, but plans had to change. I’m beyond pissed,” Blachowicz wrote on his Instagram. “Last round of sparring, wrong position, and a kick to the knee. Torn meniscus.

“The plan and goal were clear, so the disappointment is huge. But this isn’t the end! I’m already working on getting back as soon as possible. Coming back to finish things on my own terms.”

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That’s a big loss for the UFC. However, it’s not the first time a promotion has had to deal with Blachowicz’s injury. Back in 2009, during his time in the KSW, when he was training in San Diego, the Warsaw native suffered a serious injury in a sparring session that left his right ACL destroyed. Now, several years later, once again it’s his knee. But his shoulders? That was a different case altogether.

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Following his loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291, ‘The Legendary Polish Power’ underwent surgeries on both shoulders, keeping him sidelined for nearly two years. He later revealed the extent of the damage, claiming he lost around 40% of his punching power, a drop-off that was evident in his outing against Carlos Ulberg at UFC London, where his shots lacked their usual sting.

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Now, with Blachowicz out, the promotion may be forced to search for a replacement opponent for Guskov, and there are already a few intriguing names in the mix.

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UFC 328 replacement fights for Bogdan Guskov

Though many capable 205ers can match up well with Bogdan Guskov, the UFC will likely look for a bigger name to replace Jan Blachowicz on the card. In that case, Johnny Walker could be their most viable option.

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At this point, the Brazilian is on a downward spiral, having lost three of his last four fights. Even his recent outing against Dominick Reyes at UFC 327 was a lackluster affair, with both fighters hesitant to throw damaging shots and showing little urgency. In the end, the judges awarded Reyes the win, while Walker absorbed minimal damage. With that in mind, the Rio de Janeiro native could make a quick turnaround and step in to save the card. If not, there are other options.

One of them is Zhang Mingyang. The Chinese prospect has impressed with his knockout power, finishing opponents back-to-back. However, he is still looking for a statement win after his loss to Johnny Walker at UFC Shanghai. While he is currently scheduled to face Alonzo Menifield at UFC Macau, the promotion could reshuffle the card and move him into this slot if needed.

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Lastly, Ion Cutelaba could also enter the conversation after he showed signs of resurgence, going 3-1 in his last four fights, which makes him a solid and credible option against Guskov. That said, will the promotion entertain these options, or decide to scrap the bout altogether?