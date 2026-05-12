UFC 328 Fan Begs Dana White for Help After Alleged Attack by Losing Fighter’s Wife

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has had its fair share of unpleasant fighter-fan moments over the years. Arman Tsarukyan famously swung at a fan during his UFC 300 walkout after allegedly being flipped off and grabbed, and Nate Diaz has often approached hecklers near cageside sections. But UFC 328 delivered something far stranger.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A fan now claims he was assaulted by William Gomis‘ wife before being permanently banned from the Prudential Center himself. After William Gomis lost a grinding unanimous decision to Pat Sabatini in Newark, a fan uploaded a TikTok video directly pleading for help from Dana White.

“Dana White, please help me,” he said. “I was just assaulted by William Gomez’s wife, and I got banned from the Prudential Center for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rolled the clip of William Gomis’s wife assaulting me and not only assaulting me but then trying to justify it.”

The fan further continued narrating the ordeal. What made the situation even messier was the fan claiming he, not the alleged aggressor, was punished afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, I’m a real fan,” he continued. “I was in section one, all the way on the floor, cheering for Pat Savantini.

“Out of nowhere, William Gomis’s wife comes up and assaults me, and then I get kicked out and banned for life for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fan later shared the footage from the arena that shows him standing in section one during the event when a woman aggressively confronts and hits him a few times as spectators pulled out their phones to record.

He also claimed he paid roughly $600 for the ticket and insisted he never retaliated physically.

“If you’re a lawyer or if you know somebody that can help me, reach out to the Prudential Center or Dana White to get this situated,” he added. “Because this is so f—– up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How can someone get assaulted, pay $600 for a ticket, now I hit the girl back, and then I get kicked out and banned for life? It’s ridiculous.”

As of now, no one from William Gomis’ camp has officially responded to the allegations or the footage circulating online. Nor has Dana White commented on the situation. If it turns out to be true, the UFC will surely have a new lawsuit to deal with.

But till then, the biggest talking point to come out of the event remains the fights and the decisions that even left Dana White perplexed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White shares a blunt take on the UFC 328 scoring debate

The strange fan altercation may have added extra chaos to UFC 328, but the majority of the conversations regarding the event shift back to the judging.

Even Dana White walked away unhappy with at least one of the Newark event’s scorecards. The biggest split came in the main even, where Sean Strickland reclaimed the middleweight title with a close decision win over Khamzat Chimaev.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans and analysts immediately argued over the result online, with many believing ‘Borz’ had done enough with his wrestling-heavy approach. Dana White, on the other hand, supported the judges’ decision to award Sean Strickland the fight, saying he personally had the contest tied entering the fifth round before giving the final stanza to ‘Tarzan.’ Ironically, the fight the head honcho actually disagreed with was lower on the card.

After Alexander Volkov defeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta to loud booing inside the Prudential Center, Dana White agreed that Cortes-Acosta deserved the win.

“I actually thought that Waldo won the fight,” White said during his press conference after UFC 328.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his belief was later changed when he talked to UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.

“I talked to Sean and Mick,” he added. “They both thought the fight was scored the right way. The first round was close.”

However, it did little to comfort people online, with many labeling the decision as yet another robbery in a sport already drowning in scoring controversies. And now, this new TikTok about William Gomis’ wife will only let the noise around UFC 328 grow further.