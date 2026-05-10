UFC 328 Fighter Reveals Wife’s Miscarriage as Reason Behind Emotional Win Celebration

Grant Dawson’s celebration after his win at UFC 328 felt different. It wasn’t the normal rush of adrenaline or the heart-pounding exhilaration that comes after a hard-fought win. There was something heavier about it—something so raw that even in victory, emotion seemed to hit him harder than relief.

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Now fans know why. After submitting Mateusz Rebecki late in the third round in a challenging back-and-forth struggle, ‘KGD’ revealed that he and his wife had suffered heartbreak just days before the fight.

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“My wife and I were expecting our first baby, and we found out on Monday that we lost the baby,” he told the media after his fight. “So it’s been a rough week.

“My amazing wife soldiered through it, toughed it out, no emotion, got me through this, and I promised her a little vacation for us to go and do our thing.”

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Suddenly, the tears in the cage made complete sense. It was never simply about going back into the winning column after his last defeat to Manuel Torres at UFC 323. It was a man bringing grief, pressure, and pain into the Octagon and still managing to battle through it all.

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That made Grant Dawson’s performance at UFC 328 seem considerably more significant than a record result. He was dropped hard in the second round, forced through ugly moments, and pulled into a war by a relentless opponent.

Yet he stayed composed, found Mateusz Rebecki’s back in the final round, and locked in a rear-naked choke with seconds left to secure the win.

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Now, he is planning for a late-2026 return.

“End of the year,” he replied when asked of his comeback plans. “Yeah, end of the year. My wife and I, we need a vacation. We’ve gone through a lot this week.”

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On paper, his win at UFC 328 counts as his 14th career submission victory. In reality, it was something more personal—a moment of resilience in the midst of private heartbreak and a reminder that sometimes the toughest battles fighters face are the ones nobody sees coming.

And another similar tale was also a part of UFC 328 as Jim Miller returned tonight to fight again to honor his teenage son who suffered from a rare cancer.

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UFC 328 seems to be all about resilience and emotional chaos

What made UFC 328 feel unusually powerful was that Grant Dawson’s story was not an isolated one. Beneath the bright lights, title implications, and usual fight-night chaos, there was a calmer thread running through the event—one based on pain, perseverance, and fighters carrying burdens far heavier than what happens inside the cage.

Grant Dawson overcame personal heartbreak. And elsewhere on the card, Jim Miller entered war with something even deeper: a father’s pride after witnessing his survive cancer.

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Dawson himself acknowledged that perspective afterward. He stated that, while his own grief was real, he was able to compartmentalize it—putting it aside until after the fight. But when he talked about Jim Miller, his tone shifted completely.

“It wasn’t hard for me,” he said. “It was compartmentalized; put it away. We told our closest friends and family, and it was like, I’ll deal with this after.

“You know, Jim Miller, such a warrior. I cannot physically imagine going through what he did with his son. I can’t imagine that. So just all love for him. I’ve been praying for him. I hope he’s doing well.”

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That respect speaks volumes, since Miller’s return was more than just the next chapter in his UFC career. It came after months of hospital visits, family struggle, and witnessing his teenage son Wyatt battle a rare cancer called rhadbomyosacroma before eventually becoming cancer-free.

And, somehow, ‘A-10’ continued to do what he had been doing for nearly two decades: fight and win. In front of his family in Newark at UFC 328, he defeated Jared Gordon in the first round, then delivered one of the night’s most emotional moments, saying that nothing he has accomplished in the cage compares to how proud he is of his son.

“My son went through some really difficult times in the last few months,” he told Joe Rogan during an emotional post-fight interview in the Octagon. “He ended up kicking the s— out of cancer, and he’s all good today.

“We are cancer-free, and one of the things I told him when he was dealing with it when he first got diagnosed was, ‘Millers have been called a lot of names over the years, but fragile has never been one of them.’ He fought his way through it, and nothing I’ve ever done in (the cage) has made me as proud as he makes me and his siblings.”

That’s what made UFC 328 feel different. It wasn’t all about knockouts, submissions, some very serious public altercations, or rankings. It became a night of resilience, with fighters reminding everyone that the greatest wins are not always the ones recorded on a scorecard.