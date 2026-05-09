UFC 328 Octagon Girls: Chrissy Blair and Brookliyn Wren’s Age, Relationship Status, and Salary

Friday’s weigh-ins for UFC 328 went about as well as the UFC could have expected. Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland both comfortably weighed 185 pounds for their middleweight title fights, while flyweight contenders Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira also made championship weight. So, all systems are go for what could be a very busy night in Newark.

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Of course, fans will be locked in on the fights. But let’s be honest: UFC cards have always been about more than just what occurs inside the cage. The Octagon Girls have been a part of that overall vibe throughout the years, and familiar faces like Chrissy Blair and Brookliyn Wren are set to be there.

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While there are usually more than two ring girls for major UFC PPVs, the third name is still unconfirmed. But fret not, as we tell you all you need to know about the confirmed ones, and how their careers stretch far beyond simply appearing between rounds.

Everything we know about Chrissy Blair and Brookliyn Wren ahead of UFC 328

Brookliyn Wren has quietly emerged as one of the faces that UFC fans quickly recognize. She joined the promotion in 2017 after already establishing a modeling career in Las Vegas and New York, so her move to the UFC was not entirely unexpected.

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Now 32, Brookliyn Wren has established herself as a regular on major UFC cards. As a result, she has over 123,000 fight fans cheering for her on Instagram. As per reports, Wren is in a relationship. However, she prefers to keep her personal life private. The majority of her public posts revolve around business, travel, and modeling engagements, which probably helps keep the mystery alive.

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Then there’s Chrissy Blair, who is a veteran at this point. She’s 37 years old and has been a part of combat sports for a long time, first with Strikeforce and then moving on to UFC in 2013. Funny enough, she’s previously stated that she never really expected modeling to become such a huge part of her life.

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Given that she’s a veteran, Blair has witness of the most significant moments in women’s MMA history, including the rise of stars such as Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. With nearly 195,000 followers, she has a devoted following, but like Brookliyn, she keeps her dating life private.

Net worth and salary of UFC 328 Octagon girls

Octagon Girls obviously do not receive fight purses, win bonuses, or performance bonuses, as fighters do. Their income is primarily derived from event appearances, brand collaborations, modeling gigs, and social media partnerships. Generally, reports suggest they make somewhere between $1,000 to $5,000 per UFC event, depending on the card and sponsorship opportunities.

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Brookliyn Wren’s UFC job apparently earns her between $24,000 and $30,000 per year, however this is most likely only a portion of her total income. But that’s not all, as her modeling campaigns and social media collaborations also contribute significantly to her overall income.

Chrissy Blair is believed to be doing even better financially. Between modeling, wellness ventures, and premium content platforms, her estimated net worth ranges between $1.5 million and $5 million, with sources indicating she might earn up to $400,000 annually when everything’s added together.

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With the UFC’s business model evolving under its new broadcast era, pay structures across the promotion could change over time. But, for now, while fighters take center stage, people like Brookliyn Wren and Chrissy Blair have quietly become part of the UFC experience too. And when UFC 328 kicks off in Newark, they’ll once again be an integral part of the show.