UFC 328 Payouts: How Much Will Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland, Joshua Van, and Others Earn?

The weigh-ins for UFC 328 on Friday went quite smoothly. Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland both weighed in at 185 pounds for their middleweight title fight, while co-main event flyweights Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira also made championship weight without much drama.

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Well… almost no drama. Veteran Jeremy Stephens weighed in at 160 pounds, four pounds more than the lightweight limit for his bout against King Green. The fight is still on, but Stephens will have to give up 30% of his purse, which is a rather devastating blow to the wallet before even throwing a punch.

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So, with the card set and the penalties known, here’s what fighters are likely making on one of the UFC’s biggest nights of the year.

Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland’s payout at UFC 328

Let’s begin with the obvious money fight. Khamzat Chimaev has officially reached superstar status. When he steamrolled Robert Whittaker, he earned a million dollars, and at UFC 319, he reportedly made roughly $2 million, which includes compliance pay and a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

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‘Borz’ is no longer competing for six figures; instead, he’s in the big leagues now. For UFC 328, another payout in the $1.5 million to $2.5 million bracket appears to be extremely possible, maybe even more if bonuses are included.

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Imago August 16, 2025, Chicago, Il, Chicago, Il, United States: CHICAGO, IL – AUG 16:Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaevmeet in the octagon for a 5-round bout during UFC 319 – Du Plessis vs Chimaev at United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, IL /PxImages Chicago, Il United States – ZUMAp175 20250816_zsa_p175_454 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Across from him, Sean Strickland isn’t exactly hurting financially either. According to reports from his most recent outing, ‘Tarzan’ earned approximately $1.12 million, including base purse, bonus money, and compliance pay.

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Given that this is a title fight and one of the biggest headliners on the calendar, Strickland is probably looking at something around $1.5 million, with potential for more if he snatches another bonus. Now that’s a really good pay for one night’s work.

Joshua Van, Alexander Volkov, and payouts for other UFC 328 fighters

The co-main event also comes with serious money attached to it. Joshua Van has evolved from a young prospect to the flyweight champion in record time, and his pay is catching up fast. After earning approximately $145,000 in his previous fight, his first title defense should easily put him well over $250,000, especially with champion pay and co-main billing attached right next to his name.

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His opponent, Tatsuro Taira, is also due for a good jump. His recent basic pay was reportedly around $110,000, but title challengers in a co-main event slot typically receive a higher base pay. He can expect the payout to be around $180,000 or more if he wins the title at UFC 328 and receives further incentives.

Then there’s heavyweight veteran Alexander Volkov, who quietly keeps cashing healthy checks. A typical Volkov payday ranges between $225,000 and $300,000, before win bonuses, sponsorship money, and any locker room bonuses. Realistically, ‘Drago’ could walk away with $350,000 or more if everything goes his way.

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As for his opponent, Waldo Cortes-Acosta is expected to earn between $120,000 and $200,000, depending on bonuses. His exact pay is a lot more difficult to predict, considering that his recent outings ended up with over $100,000 in bonuses. And seeing his tendency to secure that incentive, do not be surprised if he ends up crossing the $200K mark as well.

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Sean Brady is another guy due for a bump. After earning roughly $80,000 in his previous outing, a massive PPV card like UFC 328 should easily propel him into the six figures, most likely around $100,000 or somewhat higher. As for Joaquin Buckley, he is expected to earn between $50,000 and $100,000, depending on how his contract is structured.

King Green remains one of those veterans who quietly makes a really good living. His base income is thought to be between $100,000 and $150,000, but when sponsorships and bonuses are factored in, he often ends up earning close to $200,000 in total. That’s probably where he lands again after UFC 328.

But his opponent, Jeremy Stephens, is the most interesting one here. He’s made a lot of money outside of the UFC, from BKFC to boxing, and has reportedly earned between $100,000 and $500,000 for fights in recent years.

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For UFC 328, a purse of around $200,000 feels about right, except he’s losing 30 percent of that because of the weight miss, making a large payday far less enticing for ‘Lil Heathen.’

As always, these are estimates based on declared payouts, known contracts, and UFC trends, not official figures. However, one thing is clear: UFC 328 is not only filled with big names but also with big money.