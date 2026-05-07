UFC 328 Star Reveals Ex-Girlfriend Stole $300K From Him While He Was in Training Camp

With only a few days remaining before UFC 328, one veteran star remained locked in on preparations for his highly anticipated showdown in Newark, New Jersey. However, before even making the trip to fight week, he was hit with what may be the biggest shock of his life. Revealing the details, King Green said that his ex-girlfriend allegedly stole nearly $300,000 worth of jewelry while he was training to fight Jeremy Stephens at this weekend’s marquee event.

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“I had an ex-girlfriend, and she was basically hitting me up saying, ‘Oh, somebody died,’ and she needed some money to help her and stuff,” King Green stated on UFC 328 media day. “I help people. I take care of people. So I let her come by, gave her a little money and stuff, trying to help her out. Then I left to go to practice.”

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“I came back, and I had left my jewelry in the house. I had just bought a new house. I’d only been in the house maybe a week, so I was barely getting stuff put in. I left my jewelry box there, and I normally keep it in my car because I know I’m around some crazy motherf—s, you know? And she took everything. Took everything.”

When it comes to the UFC veteran’s love life, Bobby Green has largely remained away from the spotlight. However, reports suggest that the lightweight veteran was previously in a long-term relationship with a woman named Tabitha Swann. Reportedly, the pair spent nearly a decade together while raising three children: Jeremiah, Jacob, and Isabella. Since then, there have been no major public reports regarding a divorce, breakup, or a new relationship involving the 39-year-old.

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Green revealed that the jewelry allegedly taken from him was worth nearly “$300K.” Following the shocking loss, the California native admitted that the incident pushed him into a dark place, claiming he spent nearly five sleepless days driving around in search of the missing valuables, only to come up empty-handed.

“I couldn’t sleep for like five days, driving around looking for my s—t,” Green said during UFC 328 media day. “It’s been f—g dark, bro. It’s been real dark, but it comes with this s—t, you know.”

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Well, Green losing his gold definitely brings back memories of when Georges St-Pierre lost his UFC title belt while taking a shower after beating Johny Hendricks at UFC 167.

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But with the expensive jewelry now seemingly gone for good, Bobby Green admitted that he has stopped searching for it altogether. Instead, the lightweight veteran appears focused on figuring out the only way to recover from the alleged loss.

UFC 328 fighter King Green reveals the only way he can recover his lost fortune

After allegedly losing a staggering $300K worth of jewelry, King Green revealed that he would be hunting for a bonus at UFC 328 against Jeremy Stephens, although he admitted he may need to make a quick turnaround afterward to fully recover his losses.

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“Uh, yeah. And then run it back again,” Green added during UFC 328 media day. “I still need all that and some more, you know? I’m that mad. I’m that p—d. I need that and more. So I plan on going back to work right after this and coming back to do another one.”

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To be fair, the extra $100K performance bonus would certainly work wonders for King Green. But if he doesn’t secure the bonus, the lightweight veteran may need to fight frequently to recover the amount through his base salary alone.

Green reportedly earned around $171,000 for his win over Daniel Zellhuber at the UFC Mexico Fight Night event earlier this year. So, assuming he earns a similar amount this time around, Green may need at least one more fight to fully recover the value of his alleged lost fortune.

With many details remaining to be unfolded, it would be interesting to see whether the alleged theft pushes Green to aim for the Performance bonus at UFC 328.