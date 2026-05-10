UFC 328 Winner Pulls Off Virtual Octagon Proposal to Girlfriend in Brazil

The UFC Octagon has witnessed several bloody battles over the years, but wholesome moments like the one at UFC 328 have been few and far between. During Saturday night’s event in Newark, New Jersey, Jose Ochoa, who opened the early prelims with a bout against Clayton Carpenter, delivered one of those unforgettable moments.

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After defeating Carpenter via decision, Ochoa grabbed the mic alongside color commentator Joe Rogan and pulled out a ring before popping the question to his girlfriend, who wasn’t even in the arena.

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“I want to do something special for my soon-to-be wife, the mother of my child,” Ochoa said through a translator. “Do you wanna marry me?”

Although his girlfriend was back home in Brazil during the proposal, the 25-year-old didn’t have to wait long for an answer. During his post-fight press conference, Jose Ochoa revealed the response he received to his public marriage proposal.

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“She said yes because she was waiting for that moment,” Ochoa told reporters.

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The bout was Ochoa’s fourth fight within the promotion, bringing his record to 2-2. He made his debut in November 2024 against Lone’er Kavanagh, which he lost. Even though he bounced back with a win over Cody Durden, he dropped a decision loss to Asu Almabayev in July last year. In any case, though, this is not the first time someone has proposed inside the cage.

Alexander Gustafsson popped the question to his girlfriend

Something similar happened back in May 2017. The only difference was that the girlfriend was present inside the cage back then. After delivering one of the biggest wins of his career, Alexander Gustafsson created a moment fans would never forget. Moments after defeating Glover Teixeira in a thrilling five-round battle in Stockholm, the Swedish star invited his girlfriend, Moa Antonia Johansson, into the cage.

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Still bloodied and wearing his gloves, Gustafsson kissed her on the cheek before whispering an emotional message into her ear.

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“I love you, and thanks for having our kid, our baby. I love you with all my heart, now do you want [to] marry me?”

Johansson immediately said yes, sending the crowd into celebration. The proposal became one of the most wholesome moments in UFC history. To make the night even better, Gustafsson also earned a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus for his war against Teixeira.

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Who knew proposing to your girlfriend in the Octagon could mean an immediate yes? For Jose Ochoa, the celebrations are double, as he not only won the fight, but also got a yes from his girlfriend.