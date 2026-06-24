UFC 329 Star Slams Colby Covington, Issues Support to Dustin Poirier After Public Intoxication Arrest

Dustin Poirier‘s recent arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for public drunkenness and misdemeanor conduct sparked a wave of reactions, with most expressing concern about the retired UFC star’s struggles with alcohol. However, Colby Covington used the moment to mock ‘The Diamond’ for getting drunk on Father’s Day. The former interim welterweight champion posted a video on social media blasting Poirier over his recent arrest and later called him “Louisiana Swamp Trash.” While Poirier has yet to publicly respond to Covington’s snipe, a UFC 329 star has already fired back at the Miami-based fighter for his dig at the former interim lightweight champ.

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On July 11, King Green is set to face Terence McKinney on the UFC 329 main card. But before stepping into the Octagon, Green took time to slam Covington in an online video.

“Let me do this real quick,” Green said. “So what you’re telling me is Dustin Poirier got arrested, and this n—a Colby is trying to make fun of him and s–t? So you’re telling me, on Father’s Day, I can’t get drunk? They said they caught him at 6:30 p.m., not at no motherf—ing 2 a.m., not at 4 a.m. in the morning, at 6:30 p.m.

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“I can’t get drunk and s–t on Father’s Day? What the f—? If y’all don’t leave me the f–k alone and let me enjoy my day. Of all the s–t I had to go through, let me enjoy my drink and leave me the f–k alone.”

As Green pointed out, Dustin Poirier certainly deserved to enjoy Father’s Day in peace. However, it’s also true that the former interim lightweight champion may have avoided trouble had the celebration remained private, because the charges against him were simply not for drinking.

According to reports, Poirier was taken into custody on charges of public drunkenness and a misdemeanor offense. Initially, TMZ’s report claimed that the former interim lightweight champion attempted to wrestle with another man in the airport in a drunken state before police intervened. Later, reports revealed that the UFC veteran, who retired after UFC 318 in July last year, got into an altercation of sorts with airport staff and the police after he wasn’t allowed to board a Delta Flight to Fort Lauderdale. Authorities ultimately decided to take an unruly Dustin Poirier into custody.

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When it comes to King Green’s support of Dustin Poirier, back in 2016, Green faced the former interim champ at UFC 199, where ‘The Diamond’ knocked him out in the first round. After that, the two remained on friendly terms. Probably that’s the reason why the 39-year-old fired back at Colby Covington despite having no prior beef with the controversial welterweight. But ‘Chaos’ was not the only fighter to troll Poirier. Reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland also took a mild jab at the Louisiana native following the incident.

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Now, as more details continue to emerge, police bodycam footage has reportedly surfaced, shedding more light on what actually happened.

Police release body cam footage of arresting Dustin Poirier

While news of Dustin Poirier’s arrest spread like wildfire, TMZ, which initially broke the story, later obtained bodycam footage from the Atlanta Police Department. In the released clip, the former UFC interim lightweight champion appeared to threaten one of the responding officers who was called in to subdue Poirier after the UFC star became angry at airport staff for denying him entry onto his flight.

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“I’ll fight you right now,” Poirier told the officer while removing his backpack. “I’ll go with you right now. Let’s go. Yeah, tell ‘em. Tell ‘em to come on, because it’s going to be bad. What’s up? You want to fight?”

Recognizing that the former UFC fighter could potentially become physically confrontational, the officer called for backup and drew a taser. Even then, an intoxicated Poirier appeared to remain confrontational.

“You gonna tase me?” Poirier said. “You gonna tase me, dog? I’m gonna bang you up.”

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After that, additional officers arrived at the scene, and Poirier eventually allowed them to place him in handcuffs. However, the encounter ended on a surprisingly cordial note, as the retired UFC veteran fist-bumped the officer who arrested him.

“Hey, pound it,” Poirier said. “You did a great job. You did what you could.”

Following the controversial episode, Dustin Poirier later addressed the incident and admitted that he needs help as he works through a difficult period in his life. At this point, there is not much left to say other than hoping the former UFC star can overcome his struggles and return to a healthier, sober lifestyle.