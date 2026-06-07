UFC 330 Loses Key Fight as Middleweight Star Undergoes Surgery for Dangerous Rib Injury

UFC 330 is months away, but the card has suffered a massive blow already. While the UFC has officially confirmed none of the fights on the card, this middleweight star has come forward to reveal that he was supposed to be on it. However, lingering complications from a serious rib injury have worsened, forcing him to withdraw from UFC 330.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Unfortunately, the rib didn’t heal,” said Caio Borralho in an Instagram post. “And the displacement was dangerous because it could have punctured my lung, so we had to resort to surgery. Unfortunately, the fight at UFC 330 with my friend Joe Pyfer will not happen. I hope to be back soon and able to do what I love in the UFC.”

The injury Caio Borralho is talking about occurred just two weeks before his fight against Reinier de Ridder at UFC 326. According to reports, he fractured a rib in training. Although he fought through the pain during his bout against de Ridder and ended up winning, repeating that feat doesn’t appear to be on his list of priorities on August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, especially since he is still recovering.

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨 Caio Borralho reveals he was supposed to fight Joe Pyfer at UFC 330 in August but is OUT with a rib injury"Unfortunately, the rib didn't heal, and the displacement was dangerous because it could have punctured my lung, so we had to resort to surgery.Unfortunately, the… pic.twitter.com/ENr0m0olQM— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 6, 2026

“I’m still firm in recovery and physiotherapy,” he added. “Focused on leaving my body 100% and haha I’m back! Appreciate everyone supporting and sending positive energy!”

His decision to pull out was the right one. While a single rib fracture can often heal on its own with time and care, more serious cases can have a lasting impact. It can lead to hypoventilation, lung collapse in parts, and reduced oxygen levels in the brain. There’s also the possibility of pneumonia, as such injuries can cause shallow breathing and an inability to cough, allowing mucus buildup.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, there’s no need for him to risk his career and life in a fight against Joe Pyfer. And such injuries aren’t uncommon in the UFC. Anthony Pettis fractured his rib after his submission loss to Dustin Poirier in 2017. Kevin Holland suffered a rib injury during his fight against Roman Dolidze at UFC 307 in 2024.

Even last year, Magomed Ankalaev claimed he fought Alex Pereira with a broken rib. Still, Caio Borralho’s absence from the card will take away a portion of the excitement. But fans may get over it thanks to the rumored main-event bout on the card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Makhachev could face Ian Garry at UFC 330

Islam Makhachev could be set for his first UFC welterweight title defense against Ian Garry at UFC 330. He has not competed since capturing the 170-pound title with a dominant victory over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November.

While several contenders are pushing for a shot at the champion, Makhachev believes Garry has done enough to earn the opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right after here I’m going to the camp and I don’t know: August, I will be ready,” Makhachev told UFC on TNT Sports when discussing his return timeline.

The reigning champion also made it clear who he considers the division’s leading contender.

“A lot of contenders, but No. 1 is Ian (Machado) Garry, and we have still a couple more who want to take the belt, but I don’t give [it to] no one,” Makhachev said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garry is coming off consecutive wins over Carlos Prates and former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, potentially putting him next in line.

It appears that Islam Makhachev and Ian Garry will have to carry UFC 330 until more bouts are officially announced.