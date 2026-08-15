UFC 330 Octagon Girls: Brookliyn Wren, Red Dela Cruz, and Chrissy Blair’s Salary, Age, Relationship Status, & More

UFC 330 is right around the corner, and while all eyes will be on the fighters stepping into the Octagon, let’s be real: the Octagon girls are just as much a part of the show. Chrissy Blair, Brookliyn Wren, and Red Dela Cruz are three of the most recognizable faces in the UFC’s presentation crew, and fans are always curious about the women holding those round cards. So, who are they outside the cage? Let’s break down their ages, relationship statuses, salaries, and net worth.

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Chrissy Blair: Age, Relationship, Salary

Chrissy Blair is the veteran of this group, and honestly, she’s seen it all. The 37-year-old Florida native didn’t exactly plan on becoming an Octagon girl; she studied art and design at Flagler College. But a friend dared her to enter a modeling competition; she won, and the rest is history.

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Her combat sports journey began with Strikeforce in 2012 before she made the jump to the UFC in 2013. That’s over a decade of walking the Octagon, so she’s witnessed some of the biggest moments in MMA history, including the rise of Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate.

Outside the UFC, Blair is a busy woman. She’s modeled for brands like Guess, Sports Illustrated, and Maxim, and even has acting credits to her name. Oh, and she also runs her own health company, Kalumi Beauty, which sells collagen bars. As for her love life? She keeps that completely under wraps. In the past, Blair was rumored to have been romantically linked to UFC fighter John Dodson. The 37-year-old prefers to let her work speak for itself and stays tight-lipped about her romantic status.

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Financially, Blair is doing just fine. Reports suggest she earns around $400k annually when you factor in her UFC appearances, modeling gigs, and business ventures. Her estimated net worth? Somewhere between $1.5 million and $5 million.

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Imago Source: IG

Brookliyn Wren: Age, Relationship, Salary

Brookliyn Wren is the youngest of the trio at 32 years old. The Anchorage, Alaska native started her career early, way early. She was competing in beauty pageants at age five and signed with a modeling agency at just 13. Before joining the UFC in 2017, she had already built a solid modeling career in Las Vegas and New York City.

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These days, Wren is a regular on major UFC cards and has become one of the promotion’s most instantly recognizable faces. She’s got over 123,000 Instagram followers and balances her UFC work with fashion campaigns, commercial projects, and travel shoots.

When it comes to relationships, reports suggest she is currently in a romantic relationship, but like her colleagues, she keeps that side of her life very private. In a 2021 podcast interview, the UFC Octagon Girl got candid about her love life, saying she was single at the time and that it had been about 3 years since her previous relationship. She also said she wanted to find a relationship but was not willing to settle, adding that she preferred to let things happen naturally.

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Salary-wise, Wren reportedly makes between $24,000 and $30,000 annually from her UFC appearances alone. But that’s just one piece of the puzzle; her modeling and brand collaborations likely boost that number significantly.

Imago Brookliyn wren/ Instagram

Red Dela Cruz: Age, Relationship, Salary

Red Dela Cruz is a trailblazer, plain and simple. The 33-year-old made history as the UFC’s first Filipina Octagon Girl after winning a global search led by Dana White himself. Born and raised in Manila, she’s since become a massive star, especially across Southeast Asia. Her resume goes way beyond the UFC; she’s co-hosted Miss Universe Singapore 2015 and appeared in publications like Maxim Australia and Women’s Fitness.

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With over 430,000 Instagram followers and more than three million fans across her digital platforms, Dela Cruz has built an international brand that extends far beyond fight nights. She even crossed over into boxing as a ring girl for the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford megafight.

Red Dela Cruz appears to be in a relationship with DJ 15 Grams. The Sun reported in July 2026 that the UFC Octagon Girl was spotted in New York with her partner, DJ 15 Grams. The report described the pair enjoying a night out together. Cruz also shared photos from the outing on social media, with the caption “Night in NYC,” in which she appears alongside her partner.

Financially, Dela Cruz is thriving. Her net worth is estimated to be in the six-figure range, thanks to a combination of UFC appearances, international modeling, brand endorsements, and media work. Some reports even place her net worth between $1 million and $5 million. Her annual earnings could potentially reach around $400,000 when you factor in all her ventures outside the Octagon.

Imago Red Dela Cruz

How Much Do UFC Octagon Girls Actually Make?

Here’s the thing about Octagon girls: they don’t get fight purses or performance bonuses as the athletes do. Their income comes from a mix of appearance fees, sponsorships, social media collaborations, and outside work. According to reports, UFC Octagon girls typically earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per event, with larger international shows and pay-per-view cards sometimes pushing those numbers higher.

But that’s just the base. The real money comes from what they build outside the Octagon. Chrissy Blair has her Kalumi Beauty business and modeling contracts. Red Dela Cruz has international modeling and hosting gigs. Brookliyn Wren has fashion campaigns and commercial work. For the top-tier Octagon girls, the UFC is more of a platform than a paycheck; it’s the exposure that opens doors to bigger opportunities.