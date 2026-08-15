UFC 330 Payouts: How Much Are Islam Makhachev, Ian Garry, Mackenzie Dern, and Others Expected to Earn?

UFC 330 heads to the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia with two world championship belts on the line. In the main event, welterweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line against rising Irish challenger Ian Machado Garry. The co-main event features another high-stakes clash as women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern defends her title against submission ace Gillian Robertson. Beyond the gold on the line, the fighters are also competing for some of the biggest paydays of their careers. Here is a breakdown of what the fighters are projected to earn at UFC 330.

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Have the official UFC 330 fighter payouts been confirmed?

The UFC does not publicly release official fighter salaries or complete purse sheets. State athletic commissions also keep most private contract numbers confidential, meaning official payout sheets are not made public after the event.

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Because of this, all disclosed payouts, purse estimates, and salary numbers are based on previous athletic commission disclosures, past fighter earnings, base contracts, and industry reports. These figures do not include hidden locker-room bonuses or private commercial perks, though they offer a clear idea of what each fighter will likely take home.

How much is Islam Makhachev expected to earn?

Islam Makhachev enters UFC 330 as the promotion’s top pound-for-pound star and the reigning welterweight champion. After moving up from lightweight to capture the 170-pound title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, Makhachev reportedly took home over $3.3 million when pay-per-view points were factored into his base pay.

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For his first welterweight title defense, Makhachev is expected to receive a guaranteed base purse between $1 million and $1.5 million. When adding pay-per-view revenue shares, win bonuses, and promotional compliance pay, his total earnings for the night are projected to reach between $3 million and $3.5 million, making him easily the highest earner on the card.

How much is Ian Machado Garry expected to earn?

Ian Machado Garry steps into the Octagon for the biggest fight of his professional career as he challenges for UFC gold for the first time. The Irish contender has seen his payout climb with every top-10 victory, reportedly making around $1 million in total compensation during his high-profile matchup against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

For this title shot at UFC 330, Garry is projected to earn an estimated base purse of around $500,000. Depending on whether he secures pay-per-view incentives, a victory bonus, or a $50,000 performance award, his total payout could climb as high as $1.5 million to $1.8 million.

How much are Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson expected to earn?

The co-main event strawweight championship bout will also provide major paydays for both competitors. Champion Mackenzie Dern took home an estimated $682,000 when she won the vacant title against Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321. Entering UFC 330 as the defending champion, Dern is projected to make a base purse of $150,000, with total earnings likely climbing to around $300,000 after fight-night incentives.

Challenger Gillian Robertson enters her first title fight after a decade of competing inside the Octagon. Robertson has regularly earned between $130,000 and $211,000 in recent outings, and her first UFC championship opportunity is projected to bring her a base purse near $75,000, with total earnings potentially reaching $150,000 if she claims the belt.

Estimated payouts for other fighters on the UFC 330 card

Veteran lightweight Edson Barboza remains one of the most reliable earners on the roster, with projected earnings between $250,000 and $470,000 for his main-card showdown against Esteban Ribovics.

Dangerous finisher Jalin Turner is estimated to earn between $70,000 and $150,000 depending on his performance outcome. Earlier on the card, rising fighters like Mansur Abdul-Malik and flyweight contender Charles Johnson are projected to earn between $30,000 and $80,000 based on their individual contract tiers and win bonuses.

Fighter Estimated Base Purse Projected Total Payout Islam Makhachev $1,000,000 – $1,500,000 $3,000,000 – $3,500,000 Ian Machado Garry $500,000 $1,000,000 – $1,800,000 Mackenzie Dern $150,000 $300,000 – $400,000 Gillian Robertson $75,000 $150,000 – $200,000 Edson Barboza $150,000 – $250,000 $250,000 – $470,000 Jalin Turner $70,000 – $100,000 $70,000 – $150,000 Mansur Abdul-Malik $30,000 – $40,000 $30,000 – $80,000 Charles Johnson $30,000 – $40,000 $30,000 – $80,000

UFC 330 offers a massive financial stage for both established champions and hungry title challengers. While official purses remain private, high-stakes championship incentives, pay-per-view points, and performance bonuses will ensure that the top performers walk away from Philadelphia with substantial career paydays.