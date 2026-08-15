UFC 330 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used By Islam Makhachev, Ian Garry, Mackenzie Dern, and Others

The UFC heads to Philadelphia for UFC 330, bringing a stacked championship doubleheader to the Xfinity Mobile Arena. In the main event, welterweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line for the first time against top Irish contender Ian Machado Garry. The co-main event features high-stakes women’s strawweight action, as champion Mackenzie Dern defends her title against submission specialist Gillian Robertson.

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A fighter’s walkout is one of the most exciting parts of fight night. The music sets the mood in the arena, connects fighters to their home roots, and gets them in the right mental zone before stepping into the cage. Here is a look at the entrance songs and musical choices for the stars competing at UFC 330.

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UFC 330: Entrance songs used by the headliners

Islam Makhachev often turns to traditional music to represent his home region of Dagestan. For several of his major UFC bouts, including victories over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Drew Dober, he walked out to the energetic Dagestani folk track “Lezginka.” Makhachev has also shown a taste for global hits throughout his career.

He memorably made the walk to the popular Arabic song “Ghaltana” by Saad Lamjarred at UFC 242, and even used the classic rap track “Intro” by DMX during his early UFC run against Gleison Tibau. Fans can expect him to bring a familiar cultural anthem into the arena as he defends his 170-pound title.

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Imago MMA: UFC 322-Maddalena vs Makhachev Nov 15, 2025 New York, NY, UNITED STATES Islam Makhachev blue gloves acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena not pictured in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEdxMulhollandx 20251115_rwe_se8_0361

Ian Machado Garry brings his own distinct soundtrack to the Octagon. The undefeated Irish standout has rotated between classic rock and alternative tracks that pump up the crowd. At UFC 310, Garry made his entrance to the legendary rock song “Layla” by Derek and the Dominos.

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In previous outings, he has used “Take Me to Church” by Irish artist Hozier to honor his home country, as well as the rock anthem “R U Mine?” by Arctic Monkeys. His walkout always brings plenty of style and swagger as he heads into the biggest fight of his career.

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Co-main event walkout songs: Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern looks to defend her belt with her usual high-paced energy. Dern frequently relies on the chill electronic track “Righteous” by Hippie Sabotage to get locked in before her fights. The mellow rhythm and heavy bass help her stay relaxed and focused before unleashing her world-class grappling on the canvas.

Her challenger, Gillian Robertson, has one of the most recognizable walkout routines in the women’s divisions. Robertson has long favored classic 2000s hip-hop, consistently walking to the cage to “P.I.M.P.” by 50 Cent. The catchy beat has become her trademark tune over years of securing submission wins inside the Octagon.

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Other walkout songs used by main card fighters

Veteran striker Edson Barboza is back on the main card for an explosive lightweight clash against Esteban Ribovics. Barboza has historically stayed true to his Brazilian roots, walking out to “Meus Próprios Meios” by the Brazilian rock group Oficina G3. The heavy guitars and Portuguese lyrics have accompanied some of the most memorable knockouts of his long UFC career.

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Lightweight contender Jalin Turner typically favors hard-hitting hip-hop anthems to match his knockout power, frequently turning to tracks from artists like Meek Mill to fire up the arena. Rising middleweight prospect Mansur Abdul-Malik and veteran Dustin Stoltzfus will also look to create an electric atmosphere during their walkouts as they kick off the main card action.

Walkout songs give fans a fun peek into each fighter’s mindset and background before the first punch lands. With two world championship belts on the line in Philadelphia, the entrance music will play a big role in setting the tone for an unforgettable night of fights.