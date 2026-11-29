Baisangur Susurkaev’s UFC 335 plans have taken a major hit, and Damian Pinas wasted no time making his feelings known. The undefeated Russian prospect was forced to withdraw from their scheduled matchup after picking up an injury, putting his perfect UFC record on hold and leaving Pinas without an opponent just weeks before the promotion’s final card of the year. ‘The Baba Yaga,’ however, didn’t even wait for Susurkaev to publicly confirm the injury before taking to social media to vent his frustration.

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“Hey Baisangur, like I told you before, you are a p—y; that’s why I called you p—ykaev, and you just proved it to everyone! Talk all the talk and you pull out like a b—h!!” he tweeted.

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Damian Pinas then doubled down on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the post and tagging Susurkaev with the caption, “@realhuntermma Never ever mentioned my name again.”

Baisangur Susurkaev eventually confirmed what had happened, revealing that a broken leg suffered during training had forced him out of the fight. The injury means the undefeated prospect will now have to sit out his planned clash with Pinas next month and focus on his recovery.

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“Sometimes things don’t go as planned. I’ve done everything I could, but sometimes injuries are part of the game,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “This isn’t the end, just a setback. I’ll be back. I never back down from a fight.

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“But sometimes the fight you have to win is the one against your own injuries. I’ll heal, I’ll come back, and I’ll finish what I started. See you soon.”

‘The Real Hunter’ also apologized to the UFC and Pinas, admitting that he was disappointed to miss the fight after putting in the work for the matchup. He made it clear that pulling out was never part of the plan, but the injury left him with no choice.

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“I also want to offer my apologies to the organisation @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite and to my opponent; @thebabayagashow_ufc despite the circumstances, they did everything that was required of them, but the plans of the Almighty come first,” he added.

The withdrawal hasn’t exactly cooled things down between the two fighters. Damian Pinas has made it clear he isn’t willing to let the cancellation slide, while Susurkaev has hit back at the criticism coming his way.

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Responding to fans and possibly to ‘The Baba Yaga’ in the comments of his injury announcement, Susurkaev claimed that those attacking him online would never have the courage to say the same things to his face.

“I am more than certain that anyone who writes such nasty things to me would never dare to say even half of it to my face, which is precisely why I always react to such things calmly,” he wrote.

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However, it’s hard to blame Damian Pinas for his reaction. He has gone from preparing for a highly anticipated matchup in a card led by Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes, to suddenly being left without an opponent, with the clock ticking to find a replacement.

UFC is looking for a replacement fight for Damian Pinas

The cancellation is especially frustrating because Pinas vs. Susurkaev had all the makings of a must-watch clash between two young knockout artists. Both men came into the matchup with perfect 3-0 UFC records, with three finishes apiece, making the sudden cancellation a major blow.

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Damian Pinas owns an 11-1 professional record and has stopped all three of his UFC opponents in the opening round. His latest win came against Andrey Pulyaev at UFC 332, further cementing his reputation as one of the promotion’s most dangerous young finishers.

Baisangur Susurkaev has been just as impressive since arriving in the UFC. The 12-0 prospect has finished all three of his Octagon appearances after earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2025. He then made his UFC debut just four days later, wasting no time showing why the promotion was so high on him.

The injury is another setback for ‘The Real Hunter,’ who was already forced out of a UFC 334 matchup against Donte Johnson on November 14. His withdrawal was reported in September, though no reason was revealed at the time, with Cesar Almeida eventually stepping in as his replacement.

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Now, the pressure is on the UFC to find Pinas a new opponent. With UFC 335 marking the promotion’s final card of the year with a banger of a main event featuring ‘Do Bronx’ and Lopes, the 11-1 fighter will likely be eager to stay on the event rather than see another full training camp go to waste.

The short turnaround leaves the UFC with limited options. Matchmakers could turn to a more experienced veteran willing to step in on short notice or look for another young prospect capable of delivering the kind of matchup fans were expecting from Baisangur Susurkaev.

Either way, losing the undefeated prospect this close to UFC 335 is a major blow to the card. The priority now is finding Damian Pinas a replacement, while the 25-year-old Russian begins the long road back from his broken leg with hopes of eventually finishing what he started.