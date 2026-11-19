Renato Moicano is about to get a microphone, a live TV audience, and absolutely zero reason to hold back. The UFC lightweight contender will make his commentary debut at UFC Brazil next month, and honestly, that could be bad news for Daniel Cormier.

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With ‘DC’ already facing mounting criticism from fans and fighters over his recent commentary, Moicano is now stepping into the booth at a pretty interesting time, and Brazilian viewers are about to find out what happens when one of the UFC’s most unfiltered personalities gets a live broadcast to himself.

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“On this UFC, it’s going to be my debut as a commentator for UFC Brazil,” Moicano told Full Send MMA. “So, I’m going to be over there, watching fights, talking s— and doing that live on TV, not on YouTube.”

Zuma January 17, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: L-R Joe Rogan and Renato Moicano at the ceremonial weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_147 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

English-speaking fans will likely get the usual commentary team for UFC 335 on December 12, but Brazilian viewers are in for something different. ‘Money’ will be behind the microphone for the UFC’s final numbered event of the year, with Charles Oliveira, Diego Lopes, and Alex Pereira all featuring on a stacked card that should draw plenty of attention back home.

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The 37-year-old also has plenty of company when it comes to fighters making the jump from the Octagon to the commentary booth. Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping have both turned their fighting careers into successful analyst roles, while UFC’s Spanish-language broadcasts have featured fighters such as Brandon Moreno and Santiago Ponzinibbio alongside regular commentator Victor Davila.

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‘Money,’ though, is hardly the kind of fighter you would expect to deliver a quiet, predictable commentary debut. The Brazilian has built a reputation for being one of the UFC’s most entertaining personalities whenever a microphone is put in front of him, with his interviews and post-fight appearances regularly producing blunt, outspoken, and sometimes completely unexpected moments.

That makes his timing particularly interesting. Renato Moicano is stepping into the booth just as Daniel Cormier finds himself facing renewed criticism over his commentary.

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The backlash against the UFC legend has already gone well beyond the usual social media complaints. Thousands of fans have signed a petition calling for the former two-division champion to be removed from the commentary booth following his performance at UFC 334.

The petition, created the following day by the MMA parody, prediction, and commentary account Tony Has Died, accuses Daniel Cormier of showing alleged bias and losing focus during fights despite Jon Anik coming out to the UFC legend’s defense.

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And while fan criticism is nothing new in the UFC, this time, the complaints have not stopped with the audience. Several fighters have also made their feelings about Cormier’s commentary known.

Uros Medic and Dominick Reyes go off on Daniel Cormier

Uros Medic was one of the latest fighters to take a shot at the UFC commentary team, and he did not exactly hold back. Looking back at his UFC 334 bout with Kevin Holland, ‘The Doctor’ singled out Joe Rogan and Cormier on X, accusing both commentators of being so biased that they were “wearing Kevin Holland jerseys underneath their suits.”

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Medic doubled down on the criticism in another post, questioning how the commentary team had viewed the fight.

“What are you guys even talking about? Kevin landed zero significant strikes in 3 rounds,” Medic added.

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Uros Medic’s criticism came despite Holland failing to convince any of the judges on the scorecards. The UFC’s official statistics also told a different story, with Holland outlanding Medic 53-35 in significant strikes while also scoring a knockdown.

Still, ‘The Doctor’ clearly felt the commentary did not reflect how he saw the fight playing out. And Medic is far from the only fighter to have a problem with Daniel Cormier’s commentary. Dominick Reyes also took aim at the former two-division champion after his victory over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 333.

Reyes was celebrating his second straight win after stopping Murzakanov with a head kick and follow-up strikes, but he was unhappy with how the broadcast team, particularly ‘DC,’ discussed his performances.

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“Real talk, who actually likes hearing low IQ hater a—DC?” Reyes tweeted. “Sick of being the nice guy while these clowns flat out disrespect and marginalize what I’ve done in this sport. These so called ‘experts.'”

However, Daniel Cormier did not let the criticism slide and responded directly to Reyes.

“Yo Dom, chill. I don’t call you kid negatively,” he wrote. “I’ve only spoke truth to you. When you do some amazing s— like you did today I praise you. If you do something like the last fight with Johnny, I speak the truth about that too.

“But these comments seem like you’ve been carrying something with you for a while. You can always talk to me. I’m not very hard to find.”

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Despite the growing criticism and petition calling for his removal, Daniel Cormier has yet to publicly address the campaign. For now, he remains part of the UFC broadcast team, while Renato Moicano gets ready for his first stint behind the microphone.