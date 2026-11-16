UFC 336 Adds Three Fights as Khabib’s Former Opponent Who KO’d Dustin Poirier Returns

In just over two months, the UFC will head to Canada to stage its first numbered event of 2027, and it’s shaping up to be a thrilling card. The spectacle already features two title fights, with Joshua Van defending his flyweight title against challenger Manel Kape in the main event. Plus, Carlos Prates and Michael Morales will collide for the interim welterweight title in the co-main event. Adding to the intrigue, the UFC announced three more fights for UFC 336, which include a veteran who has shared the Octagon with some of the great names in the promotion.

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According to the UFC’s latest announcement, seasoned lightweight fighter Michael Johnson (24-20), who knocked out (KOed) Dustin Poirier and fought Khabib Nurmagomedov, returns at UFC 336 on January 30, 2027. The 40-year-old will face Lance Gibson Jr. (10-2), the son of former UFC fighter Lance Gibson Sr., in a 155 lbs showdown.

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The other two fights announced were Sergey Sidey (12-2) vs. Louis Lee Scott (10-0) in the bantamweight division and Cam Nelson (8-1) vs. Sean Clancy Jr. (9-0) in the welterweight division. All bouts were announced for UFC 336 prelims.

Zuma May 20, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: L-R Michael Johnson punches Diego Ferreira in their Lightweight bout during the UFC Vegas 73 event at UFC Apex on May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230520_zsa_p175_227 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

For Johnson, the bout against Gibson Jr. will mark his comeback fight. After ‘The Menace’s’ fight against Alexander Hernandez in January was canceled over suspicious betting line movements, Johnson’s return was delayed until March 2026. He faced Drew Dober in an exhilarating showdown at UFC 326, but he was flatlined in the second round by a straight left.

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On the other hand, Lance Gibson Jr. lost his debut fight against King Green in December 2025. However, the Canadian pulled off a vicious first-round KO/TKO victory over Chase Hooper by knees at UFC Seattle in March 2026. In just his third UFC fight, Gibson will collide with a veteran who towers over him in terms of experience.

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Following the Johnson vs. Gibson Jr. fight, fans will also set their eyes on Serhii Sidey vs. Louis Lee Scott’s bantamweight clash.

Sidey was slated to fight Malcolm Wellmaker last year at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in November. Unfortunately, the Canadian suffered a bad shoulder dislocation before the fight and ended up withdrawing from the bout. Sidey missed 2026 as he underwent the recovery process, and his comeback will take place next year.

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Sidey is currently on a two-fight winning streak, and his opponent, Louis Lee Scott, is a UFC newcomer. Scott beat Kaushik Saikumar on Contender Series 2025 to earn the contract, and UFC 336 will mark his first official fight under the promotion’s banner.

Down the line, Cam Nelson will return to his home country in 2027 after a successful UFC debut this year. Nelson beat Meng Ding via unanimous decision at UFC Shanghai 2026 to mark his entry into the welterweight division. Now, he will welcome the Scotsman Sean Clancy Jr., who won his contract at DWCS in August 2026.

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Despite all the fights carrying some level of intrigue, it won’t be a stretch to say that Michael Johnson’s return at UFC 336 will keep fans on the edge of their seats because of the legacy he built in the UFC by going toe-to-toe with names like Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Michael Johnson knocked out Dustin Poirier and faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC

For years, Michael Johnson has held his status as one of the UFC’s veterans, and that title has delivered some memorable highs for him on multiple nights. One such night came when he faced Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC Fight Night 94.

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Poirier was red-hot in the promotion, having won five bouts prior to facing Johnson. However, ‘The Diamond’ ended up getting shattered by ‘The Menace.’ In a fiery exchange, Johnson caught Poirier with a counter right hook and a straight left to win the fight at 1:35 of the first round.

This win was especially vital for Johnson because he was coming off two decision losses against Beneil Dariush and Nate Diaz. But Johnson’s next fight turned out to be a little more challenging than he expected. The UFC matched him against undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.

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During the fight, Johnson actually wobbled Khabib with a lightning-fast shot that prompted Joe Rogan to scream from the commentary booth, “Khabib is hurt!” However, ‘The Menace’ fell short of closing the fight and ended up getting smashed by ‘The Eagle.’

Khabib masterfully applied his pressure grappling to secure the dominant position and started pounding shots on Johnson, and then famously said the following lines.

“Hey, I have to fight for the title,” Khabib said. “You know this. I don’t want to smash your face, and I already beat you. You have to give up.”

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In the end, Khabib sealed a Kimura lock in the third round to win the fight via submission.

After the loss, Johnson’s career just never took off. He ended up dropping some important fights against Justin Gaethje and Darren Elkins that further derailed his chances to win the belt. However, just as we thought Johnson might quit fighting, he rose from the ashes.

‘The Menace’ found another burst of wins in the latter stage of his career. Johnson racked up three straight victories against Darrius Flowers, Ottman Azaitar, and Daniel Zellhuber to revive his standing, before losing to Dober this year.

Now, Michael Johnson is set to face Lance Gibson Jr. in his next bout at UFC 336, which is definitely a highly sought-after bout. The implications around it, especially for Johnson, are a bit tricky.

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At 40 years old, it seems ‘The Menace’ may not have many fights left in his career, but it’s also true that his last three wins came when everyone thought he was out of his prime.

It looks like Johnson will be around for a couple more years until he decides to hang up his gloves. The UFC is seizing this opportunity to pair him with up-and-coming talent, and the matchup against Gibson Jr. at UFC 336 signifies that point.

The promotion gets a compelling matchup, while Johnson gets his payday by facing prospects. That said, it will be interesting to see where Johnson’s career heads after he returns in January.