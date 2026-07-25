UFC Abu Dhabi Faces Fight Cancellation as Main Card Fighter Hospitalized

Just hours before the start of UFC Abu Dhabi, the card has suffered a big setback, as one of the night’s most exciting main card fights has now been wiped off the lineup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Dana White-led promotion has confirmed that rising welterweight prospect Islam Dulatov has been ruled out of his scheduled bout against Wellington Turman after falling ill, forcing the very exciting fight from the big event to be cancelled. And with this, the late withdrawal reduces Saturday’s Fight Night lineup at the Etihad Arena to 12 bouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Official Update: Due to illness, Islam Dulatov is out of his welterweight bout against Wellington Turman,” the UFC announced on X. “As a result, this bout has been cancelled from tonight’s main card.”

Following the announcement, Islam Dulatov’s team also posted an update on his official Instagram story, stating that the rising star had been hospitalised after developing an infection, bringing an abrupt and untimely end to one of the event’s most anticipated clashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last night, Islam was admitted to the hospital due to an infection and spent several hours receiving medical treatment,” the statement read. “Despite every effort to keep the fight on, the decision was made together with the UFC to withdraw him from the bout in the interest of his health and well-being. Right now, the only priority is for Islam to make a full recovery. He will personally address everyone with a statement as soon as he is able.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Dulatov’s management also apologised to fans who had been waiting for the 27-year-old’s comeback to the Octagon, assuring them that the setback will only motivate the Chechen moving forward.

“We are truly sorry—especially for all the fans who were looking forward to this fight and have supported Islam every step of the way,” it further added. “But one thing is certain: Islam will use this time to recover completely and will come back stronger than ever. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The withdrawal is undoubtedly disappointing for both fighters. ‘The Ripper’ was seeking to build on his impressive UFC debut, while Wellington Turman was prepping for his first fight in nearly three years.

At the time, it is unclear whether the UFC intends to rebook the fight for a later date or move both welterweights in different directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC Abu Dhabi cancellation is a big blow to Islam Dulatov

Despite being only one fight into his UFC career, ‘The Ripper’ immediately established himself as one of the most talked-about figures on the Abu Dhabi card. The German prodigy has a 12-1 professional record, with his only loss coming in his MMA debut way back in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Islam Dulatov has not lost a fight and has stoppages for all 12 of his wins, establishing himself as one of the sport’s most promising welterweight prospects. It was the 27-year-old’s finishing skills that won him a deal with Dana White’s Contender Series after he stopped Vanilto Antunes with a vicious first-round elbow in October 2024. And to keep things exciting for fight fans, he continued that momentum into his Octagon debut at UFC 318, defeating Adam Fugitt late in the very first round to earn a debut win and a Performance of the Night bonus as well.

The fight with Wellington Turman was meant to be another chance for ‘The Ripper’ to introduce himself to a much bigger audience, with many seeing it as the perfectly favourable stylistic match for Dulatov.

Even though Turman has been in the UFC since 2019, he was entering the fight on a three-bout losing streak, with a 3-6 promotional record and coming off a nearly three-year layoff. So, it is no surprise that fans of Islam Dulatov see this as a big miss for the 27-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, his illness has forced him to postpone his plans. Once Islam Dulatov heals, the undefeated welterweight prospect is expected to continue his rise through the division, while the UFC must decide whether Wellington Turman will face another opponent or simply go through this big challenge on a future Fight Night.