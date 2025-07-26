UFC Abu Dhabi Payouts: How Much Are Robert Whittaker, Reinier De Ridder, Sharaputdin Magomedov, Petr Yan & Others Earning?

Another UFC card in Abu Dhabi means another packed event with top fighters and potentially hefty paydays. With the Etihad Arena ready to roar, the promotion returns to the UAE with a clash of styles, emerging contenders, and a headline fight between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder that has both high stakes and great value.

While the card promises fireworks within the Octagon, it also piques interest outside of it. Specifically, how much money are these fighters really taking home? Whittaker, a former champion and fan favorite, comes in with a track record of big paydays. His opponent, de Ridder, is still rising in the ranks. From headline names to dark horses, here are the expected UFC Abu Dhabi payouts for some of the night’s most talked-about fighters.

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier De Ridder payout

Robert Whittaker may be gearing up for yet another three-round fight, but ‘The Reaper’ will not be leaving empty-handed. The former middleweight champion reportedly earned roughly $771,000 for his most recent UFC fight against Khamzat Chimaev, a figure that perfectly represents both his star power and resume.

His previous paydays, including $400,000 for UFC 298 against Paulo Costa and $420,000 for the Dricus du Plessis fight, reflect an ongoing trend: Whittaker commands a premium. Given that Reinier de Ridder does not have the same name value as Chimaev or Costa, Whittaker’s purse this time around is expected to range between $300,000 and $400,000. ‘The Reaper’ has long been a regular in the division’s top tier, and his pay reflects that, win bonus or not.

De Ridder, on the other hand, is entering unfamiliar territory. His earlier UFC bouts reportedly brought in base salaries ranging from $12,000 to $38,000, with the Bo Nickal fight being his highest-paid to date. But taking on a former champion on such a high-profile card? The situation changes things for sure. While specific numbers are difficult to pin down, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is undoubtedly looking at a high five-figure or low six-figure payday — easily the biggest of his career.

How much are Petr Yan, Sharaputdin Magomedov, Bryce Mitchell & others earning?

Petr Yan, a former bantamweight champion, knows a thing or two about fighting on big stages and cashing the checks that come with it. His last reported salary was $211,000 for a win against Song Yadong at UFC 299. Before it, he earned between $200,000 and $300,000 for fights against Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling, respectively. Yan’s purse for a co-main event in UFC Abu Dhabi will most likely be in the same ballpark, around $250,000, depending on bonuses and performance incentives.

His opponent, Marcus McGhee, remains a mystery in terms of his earnings. With little publicly available information regarding his previous payouts, it’s difficult to estimate his current salary. However, given his position on such a high-profile card, it’s safe to presume he’ll earn far more than the average undercard fighter.

Meanwhile, Sharaputdin Magomedov continues his rapid rise through the UFC ranks. Though he is not yet a household name, his rising popularity and strong performances have most likely raised his salary from entry-level to anywhere between $50,000 and $100,000. If he keeps winning, those figures are bound to rise, and rather quickly.

On the other hand, Bryce Mitchell, known for his grappling and guts, is expected to earn a mid-tier salary. For the night, he is expected to take home somewhere between $75,000 and $120,000, given his previous fights and featherweight division rank. While Mitchell’s financial standing is not quite as high as Yan’s, his consistency and popularity are slowly building his stock.

As UFC Abu Dhabi lights up the desert with top-tier fights and rising contenders, one thing is certain: not all fighters will leave with equally sized bags. Some are cashing in on their name value and ranking, while others are still looking for that big break. Wages are increasing as markets and audiences grow, but the disparity in fighter pay remains one of the sport’s most contentious issues. So, who do you believe deserved the largest boost this weekend? Let us know in the comments.