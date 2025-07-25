UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier De Ridder Prediction, Height, Walkaround Weight, Reach & Stat Comparison

Fresh off a memorable stop in New Orleans for Dustin Poirier’s emotional farewell at UFC 318 — a retirement bout in front of his hometown crowd in Louisiana — Dana White & Co. now shift their focus to Abu Dhabi for the UFC’s 21st visit to the UAE. This summer’s card, UFC on ABC, is set to feature a marquee middleweight showdown between former UFC champion Robert Whittaker and former ONE titleholder Reinier de Ridder.

Both men have held gold in their respective promotions — Whittaker ruled the UFC’s 185-pound division, while de Ridder reigned supreme in ONE Championship. But times have changed. Robert Whittaker enters the bout looking to rebound after a punishing loss at UFC 308, also in Abu Dhabi, where Khamzat Chimaev’s brutal face crank left him with a fractured jaw and lingering damage.

Now, back in the same arena where things went sideways, ‘The Reaper’ returns with one goal in mind: redemption.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker vs. Reiner De Ridder stats and walkaround weight

Reinier de Ridder, on the other hand, has quietly compiled a flawless 4-0 UFC record since signing with the promotion last year, steadily climbing the middleweight ranks. A win over Robert Whittaker would cement his place in the top five and throw him directly into the title mix. That’s what makes this matchup so crucial — for ‘The Reaper’, it’s about one last push toward UFC gold. For ‘The Dutch Knight’, it’s a breakthrough moment to enter the division’s elite.

Physically, it’s an intriguing clash. Robert Whittaker stands at 6’0″, while Reinier de Ridder towers at 6’4″, with both men adopting an orthodox stance. The Aussie’s 73-inch reach is respectable, but still gives up five inches to the Dutchman’s 78-inch wingspan — a natural edge for de Ridder. Still, reach alone doesn’t win fights; power, precision, and timing matter just as much, if not more.

When the Octagon door shuts this Saturday night inside Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, weight cuts will no longer drain both men — they’ll be returning to their natural frames. Speaking about his walk-around size, Robert Whittaker once revealed in a candid interview, “I walk around 215, 220.” That puts the former champ in the same weight range as many UFC heavyweights outside of camp.

‘The Dutch Knight’, too, brings size and experience from heavier divisions. A former simultaneous two-division champion in ONE Championship, he once held both the middleweight and light heavyweight belts. In an earlier interview, Reinier de Ridder noted that his usual walk-around weight hovers somewhere around “195–200 lbs.”

Whittaker vs. De Ridder breakdown and prediction

“The level at the UFC, as great as some of these guys look in other organizations, the level at the UFC, that’s the peak. Those are the greatest fighters. There’s no arguing about it. We saw that this past weekend. Alexandre Pantoja…he fought this dude Kai Asakura from Japan who’s an assassin…but the level is just different, Pantoja just strangled him.” That’s how Joe Rogan summed up the brutal reality after Japan’s top MMA star, Kai Asakura, made his hyped UFC debut.

Despite the buzz, Asakura couldn’t shake Alexandre Pantoja’s grip on the division. Rogan’s comment perfectly captured what many fighters learn the hard way: the UFC isn’t just another league — it’s a different beast altogether. The competition, pressure, and pace? On another level.

That same level awaits Reinier de Ridder as he prepares to face Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi. ‘The Reaper’, a near-decade-long UFC veteran, has fought the elite, endured championship rounds, and stood tall in the sport’s most unforgiving spotlight. In contrast, ‘RDR’ — though 4-0 in the UFC — still has questions hanging over him, especially when compared to fast-rising names like Bo Nickal.

Stylistically, Reinier de Ridder holds the edge in grappling and jiu-jitsu. Robert Whittaker, on the other hand, brings elite-level striking. But will that be enough to keep a relentless grappler like ‘RDR’ at bay? That’s the real test. And let’s be honest — ‘The Reaper’s recent showings against Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis haven’t done much to silence the skeptics.

Both fighters are still dangerous and experienced, but based on current form and momentum, siding with Reinier de Ridder feels like the smarter call heading into this one. What’s your take? Drop your prediction below.