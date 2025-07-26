UFC Abu Dhabi Walkout Songs: Entrance Music of Robert Whittaker, Reinier De Ridder, Sharaputdin Magomedov & Others

The Octagon is back in Abu Dhabi for the first time since UFC 308, and the stakes are high! The Etihad Arena will play host to UFC on ABC 9, headlined by former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker and rising star Reinier De Ridder. But before the fists fly and history is made, there’s another moment fans anticipate — the walkouts.

The lights dim, the music hits, and for a few electric seconds, a fighter’s walkout track tells you everything about who they are. So, what songs are the fighters walking out to under the lights of UFC Abu Dhabi? Let’s dive in!

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier De Ridder walkout songs

Robert Whittaker has never been one to hide from a challenge. The former champ is coming off a brutal loss to Khamzat Chimaev, which left him tapping out to a face-crank that even broke his teeth!

But as he gears up to face Reinier De Ridder, he’s bringing back a familiar sound: ‘Can’t Be Touched’ by Roy Jones Jr. A track that screams defiance and grit, much like Whittaker himself. In an interview with ESPN ahead of the bout, ‘The Reaper’ confessed, “I have a good showing against this guy [De Ridder], maybe fight another contender above me for a title shot and then I’m fighting for the title”

Across the Octagon, ‘The Dutch Knight’ might just echo the same confidence with ‘Big Egos’ by Dr. Dre featuring Hittman.

It was the soundtrack to his walkout against Kevin Holland, and given his dominant performance that night, fans might get to hear it again. The beat is slick, the message loud — De Ridder isn’t here to play nice! So, what about the rest of the fighters on the main card?

Walkout songs of Sharaputdin Magomedov, Petr Yan & Others

In the middleweight clash between Sharaputdin Magomedov and Marc-André Barriault, the music battle might be just as fiery as the fight. ‘Shara Bullet’ has leaned on Tupac’s ‘Legendary 2’ before, a track that blends swagger with war-readiness.

Barriault, meanwhile, brings country heat with ‘White Horse’ by Chris Stapleton. It’s a slower, soulful contrast, but the intensity still hits hard.

Over in the bantamweight division, Petr Yan sticks to his roots with ‘Stem for the Belt’ by Noggano. It’s a Russian anthem of sorts for the former champion, a reminder of his warrior spirit. His opponent, Marcus McGhee, amps up the aggression with ‘Wartime’ by Zauntee, a track that signals that he’s not backing down.

Then there’s the light heavyweight showdown between Nikita Krylov and Bogdan Guskov. Krylov’s walkout choice, ‘April’ by Kino, delivers a haunting, nostalgic tone. Guskov, on the other hand, channels raw street energy with ‘Shook Ones Pt. II’ by Mobb Deep, a classic East Coast hip-hop anthem built for battle.

And don’t overlook the flyweight bout. Asu Almabayev may walk out to “Jumry Kylysh” by Ulytau, a high-energy fusion of Kazakh folk and metal. It’s national pride with a punch. Jose Ochoa’s song remains a mystery for now, but could that be his wildcard move? Only time will tell.

These tracks tell us who a fighter is, what they’re feeling, and sometimes, even how they’ll fight. So, what’s your favorite walkout track from UFC Abu Dhabi? Let us know in the comments below!