UFC Abu Dhabi Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Magomed Ankalaev, Bogdan Guskov, Islam Dulatov, and Others

Walkout songs often reveal something personal before a single punch lands inside the Octagon. They reflect culture, confidence, and identity, giving fans another reason to anticipate each fighter’s arrival. UFC Abu Dhabi’s official walkout playlist has not yet been confirmed, so previous entrance songs provide the best indication of what fans might hear.

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While fighters occasionally switch tracks, many stick with familiar anthems that become part of their identity. Here’s a look at the songs Magomed Ankalaev, Bogdan Guskov, Islam Dulatov, and several other UFC Abu Dhabi fighters have used during previous appearances.

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Magomed Ankalaev’s Signature Walkout Music at UFC Abu Dhabi

Magomed Ankalaev has rarely changed his entrance music throughout his UFC career. Since his promotional debut, the Russian contender has consistently walked out to “My Nanak” by Tamila Sagaipova. The song reflects his Dagestani roots and matches his calm, disciplined personality before fights. Unlike fighters chasing loud reactions, Ankalaev usually keeps everything composed. That measured approach continues from the locker room until the opening bell. Unless he decides otherwise, fans could expect the familiar anthem once again at UFC Abu Dhabi, though the promotion hasn’t officially confirmed his walkout selection.

Bogdan Guskov’s High-Energy Entrance Music

Bogdan Guskov prefers entrances carrying the same intensity he brings into every exchange. His previous UFC appearances featured energetic tracks that build momentum before the cage door closes. While he hasn’t stayed loyal to one signature song like Ankalaev, his music choices usually reflect aggression and confidence rather than emotion. Since UFC Abu Dhabi’s official walkout list remains unavailable, there is no confirmation whether Guskov plans another change or returns to a familiar favorite from earlier appearances.

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Imago December 6, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: JAN BLACHOWICZ 29-11-1 of Warsaw, Poland and BOGDAN GUSKOV 18-3 of Dukent, Uzbekistan fought to a majority draw 29-28, 28-28, 28-28 during UFC 323 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20251206_zsp_o117_066 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Islam Dulatov’s Walkout Music for UFC Abu Dhabi

Islam Dulatov enters UFC Abu Dhabi carrying growing expectations alongside considerable excitement from fans. Unlike several established names, Dulatov hasn’t built a long history of recognizable UFC walkout songs. The promotion has not revealed his entrance music for this event either. Because of that, previous regional appearances offer the closest reference, although fighters frequently update their selections before major UFC debuts.

Steve Erceg, Ramazan Temirov, and Other UFC Abu Dhabi Fighters’ Expected Walkout Songs

Several other fighters on the UFC Abu Dhabi card also have recognizable entrance preferences. Steve Erceg has previously favored straightforward, crowd-friendly tracks instead of elaborate musical statements. Ramazan Temirov, meanwhile, has leaned toward energetic music complementing his aggressive fighting style. Still, neither fighter’s official selection for this event has been announced. That uncertainty extends across much of the lineup because the UFC traditionally reveals confirmed walkout songs only on fight night.