UFC Adds Last-Minute Bout to Apex Card This Weekend

Four days out from fight night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship isn’t done tweaking the card. Just when UFC Vegas 115 looked locked in, the promotion made a late move that gives one newcomer a sudden shot on the biggest stage.

Dutch MMA journalist Marcel Dorff reported that the UFC has added Dakota Hope (11-1) against Kai Kamaka III in a lightweight bout, marking Hope’s debut and Kamaka’s return to the promotion.

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“Very late addition to this weekend’s card,” Dorff wrote on X. “Dakota Hope makes his UFC-debut. He takes on Kai Kamaka III, who returns to the UFC. Fight at 155 lbs.”

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Tapology has already listed the matchup as upcoming, confirming the late addition. This isn’t new territory for the UFC either, as the promotion has previously added short-notice fights to boost card depth, including a late welterweight booking ahead of UFC Rio last year.

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The 29-year-old Dakota Hope earned his shot through regional promotions like FURY and LFA. He enters on a five-fight win streak, with nearly half his victories coming by knockout, although he also has a FURY title fight scheduled for May 17 that now appears uncertain.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Kai Kamaka III returns to the UFC after his initial run from 2020 to 2021 ended with two losses and a draw, including his final outing against Danny Chavez.

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Since then, he has gone 6-2 across Bellator, PFL, and Tuff-N-Uff, earning another shot. His return now puts real pressure on this second stint, especially in a short-notice fight at 155 pounds instead of his usual featherweight division.

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UFC Macau fight card unveiled ahead of exciting event

The UFC has already begun preparations for its overseas trip to the Macau SAR of China for UFC Fight Night 227. This event marks the promotion’s return to the region following their blockbuster 2024 show. Notably, the card will feature a bantamweight clash with Song Yadong facing Deiveson Figueiredo. At the same time, fans can also expect a heavyweight showdown as legend Sergei Pavlovich takes on 6’7” newcomer Talisson Teixeira. In the light heavyweight division, Chang Minyang will fight Alonzo Menifield.

Last night, Dutch journalist Marcel Dorff revealed more leaks from the card. The UFC confirmed the lightweight bout between Rong Zhu and Victor Martinez. Additionally, on May 30, Dorff reported that the promotion will also pit Aoriqileng, coming off a 21-second knockout over Cody Gibson in October last year, against rising Australian prospect Cody Haddon in a bantamweight fight.

Furthermore, Dorff revealed that the UFC will feature a strawweight female matchup as part of the “Road to UFC” series, with Muay Thai specialist Loma Lookboonmee taking on BJJ expert Jaqueline Amorim. The promotion will also schedule another strawweight bout between Shi Ming and Poja Tomar, which rounds out an exciting lineup for the event.

So, what’s your take on the UFC Macau card? Do you think it delivers enough action to satisfy Chinese fans? Share your thoughts below.