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UFC Reportedly Adds 24 Fighters to Talent Pool as Part of Dana White’s “World Domination” Mission

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Mar 30, 2026 | 12:17 PM EDT

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UFC Reportedly Adds 24 Fighters to Talent Pool as Part of Dana White’s “World Domination” Mission

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Mar 30, 2026 | 12:17 PM EDT

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Back in 2021, Dana White stated his clear plans with the UFC. To sum up his thoughts, “world domination” was the word he used. And as it seems, the leading MMA promotion has taken yet another step to fulfill that mission of the head honcho. Now, a new influx of talent from its new international markets proves the promotion is once again expanding its global footprint, but the details reveal a shift in strategy.

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When it comes to roping in talent, UFC has various methods or channels. Dana White‘s Contender Series (DWCS) and The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) are the most heard about, skimming through talent from the western hemisphere. But what about the eastern part of the world? Do the leading MMA promotions have any programs for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region? Yes, they do. And they are seemingly making some big moves again there.

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The program or tournament’s name is Road To UFC (RTF), which particularly focuses on the MMA fighters from the APAC region. And according to the latest reports, the leading MMA promotion is adding 24 fighters in their database for the upcoming RTF tournament. Now, that number is still low compared to the 2025 season, in which 32 fighters competed.

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However, the official confirmation or announcement from the UFC is yet to come. Since the 2026 RTF season is expected to begin around May, the possibility of the number of participants increasing is high. With the inaugural season taking place in 2022 after Dana White expressed his vision of global dominance, this year’s Road To UFC will mark the fifth consecutive season.

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On that note, how has the program fared so far in terms of finding Asia-Pacific MMA talents?

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A look at the Road To UFC graduates

Unlike Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), Road to UFC hasn’t seen any graduates shine in the leading MMA promotion. The likes of Sean O’Malley and Jamahal Hill are two of the standout DWCS alums who went on to become UFC champions. However, the RTF graduates haven’t seen a similar arc in the leading MMA promotion.

Season 1 of the Road to UFC saw Hyun Sung Park (flyweight), Rinya Nakamura (bantamweight), Jeong Yeong Lee (featherweight), and Anshul Jubli (lightweight) become the winners. But contrary to expectations, they have yet to find themselves among the promising stars in the UFC.

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The winners of the subsequent RTF seasons are facing similar struggles. Amid that, Wang Cong is one standout RTF graduate in the women’s flyweight division, who is currently riding on a three-fight winning streak. But of course, achieving growth similar to that of O’Malley or Hill would ultimately depend on whether she continues to perform.

Now, while the vision of Dana White is commendable, the program is yet to introduce promising Asia-Pacific MMA talents to the global stage. Surely, some of the fighters in the upcoming RTF season would want to change that perception. That said, do you think UFC is making the right move by investing in the program? Let us know in the comments below!

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is a writer on the combat sports team at EssentiallySports, specializing in fight night coverage and post-fight analysis. A former national-level athlete, he brings a competitive perspective that helps him break down the finer details of what unfolds inside the cage and ring. With over two years of experience covering MMA and boxing, Nilaav has built a strong foundation in live event reporting, play-by-play analysis, and trend-driven storytelling. His reporting blends technical insight with clarity, making complex moments accessible to a wide audience. Currently pursuing a degree in Sports Management, Nilaav approaches combat sports journalism with both analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for modern fight fans.

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Ashvinkumar Nilkanth Patil

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