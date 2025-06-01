UFC Analyst Minty Bets’ “Embarrassing” Gaffe Makes Fans Fear for Her Job as Betting Segment Goes Wrong on Live ESPN Stream

Live TV doesn’t wait for anyone, not even Minty Bets. As the lights dimmed and the UFC Vegas 107 key card kicked off, fans tuning into ESPN got more than just pre-fight predictions. They got a real-time crash course in what happens when a live betting segment goes off the rails. And this time, Minty Bets was the one stuck reading the teleprompter like ‘Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy on a bad day!

Bets, a Las Vegas native known for her polished delivery and upbeat breakdowns across sports betting, found herself stuck in a loop while previewing Zachary Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic. She began by stating, “Wonder why this total is heavily juiced to the under at one and a half rounds, but I’ve gotta find something similar for a better price. Excuse me. I’ve gotta find something similar for a better price. Oops. I’m so sorry.”

While she tried to play it off and keep her composure, things kept going from bad to worse as she continued, “I’ve gotta find something similar for a better price, and I am betting on, oh my goodness. Sorry. Okay. Yeah. I’m betting on a second-round finish because everyone is loving a first-round finish here. I’m betting a round two finish at plus two fifty. Brendan, back over to you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was short, awkward, and instantly viral as the ‘Superbeast MMA’ account shared the clip on X with the caption, “I think Minty Bets needs a software update.” Yet this isn’t the first time ESPN has had a broadcast hiccup this year. First came the UFC 313 stream debacle in March, where fans were left watching blank screens. The result? The streaming platform ended up making the event free to watch because of the meltdown.

Now, with Minty Bets’ stumble, it’s ESPN’s betting desk that’s under fire. Was it nerves? A frozen teleprompter screen? The fans debated all that, but their main concern was what happens to the analyst next! Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say.

Minty Bets fumbles the betting segment at UFC Vegas 107 as fans left debating her fate

One fan wrote, “This is so embarrassing.” They didn’t mince words. For viewers expecting a clean breakdown, the repeated apologies and hesitations turned what should’ve been a quick betting update into a cringey loop. The UFC and ESPN haven’t commented yet, and likely won’t. Still, this wasn’t a career-ending gaffe. But it was a high-profile one, and it reopened fan frustrations with ESPN’s production reliability.

Another posted, “Teleprompter was slow. Nobody actually thinks she’s some sharp MMA bettor, right?” This comment echoed the wider skepticism around mainstream betting analysts. While Minty Bet’s fanbase spans multiple sports, some MMA fans still see her as an outsider looking in. What do you think?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“That poor UFC ESPN bet girl lol,” someone else wrote. It’s a softer jab, but one that still highlights how viewers perceived her, less like a polished analyst and more like someone thrown to the wolves without a script. But let’s be real, live TV is brutal. If a fighter fumbles a line on the mic, fans shrug it off. When a betting analyst does it, it becomes a trending clip!

One viewer joked, “When the teleprompter freezes…” Cue the ‘Anchorman’ reference. It’s unclear if the screen glitched or the script lagged, but fans were quick to blame the tools as much as the talent.

“This UFC reporter lady might lose her job! #UFCESPN,” a fan speculated. Harsh? Maybe. But in today’s age of instant clips and judgment, even a single stumble can feel like the Sword of Damocles hanging above an analyst’s head.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And finally, one viewer declared, “First and probably the last time I’ll see her hahaha.” That one stings. Not because it’s brutal, but because it raises a real question: will ESPN keep giving Minty Bets the mic after this? Because, to her credit, she pushed through the gaffe and ended the segment as smoothly as possible under the circumstances.

In the end, Minty Bets’ moment on the ESPN stream wasn’t just about flubbed lines, it was a reminder of how ruthless the spotlight can be. One frozen teleprompter, one awkward pause, and suddenly, the internet decides your fate. And while she may not have landed a flawless performance, she didn’t fold either! Will she bounce back from this, or will ESPN’s broadcast woes continue in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!