UFC Analysts Reject Jiri Prochazka’s “Mercy” Narrative Behind UFC 327 Loss

Jiri Prochazka’s quest to reclaim his title as a two-time light heavyweight champion at UFC 327 took a tumultuous turn when he faced a definitive TKO loss. However, what really stirred the pot was his post-fight statement, which raised eyebrows across the MMA community. Prominent analysts like Chael Sonnen and Din Thomas are among those skeptical of Prochazka’s narrative, casting doubt on the story he attempted to weave.

“[Prochazka] of the two is more unlikely to return to a title fight if he doesn’t leave here with the belt,” said Sonnen to Thomas. “And I think that added a little bit of pressure, and when you talk about choking, it usually does come down to who cared more. What I will tell you is this? I did not see Jiri taking mercy.

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Didn’t see that Jiri thought that he won, and then was showing kindness. I thought that Jiri was doing his job, which was trying to hurt and finish his opponent. His opponent did the same thing back to him and did a little bit better. That’s what I thought I saw. It was a fair contest. Ulberg’s the winner.”

For those unaware, Jiri Prochazka found an advantage moments into the UFC 327 fight, when the Kiwi fighter injured his right leg. As a result, Carlos Ulberg limped during the opening round. Despite that adversity, Prochazka seemingly failed to push his opponent and beat him. While he attributed it to getting sympathy for Ulberg’s injury, Chael Sonnen disagrees.

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And during the discussion, even fellow analyst Din Thomas shared a similar assessment. As such, they felt Prochazka did not seem to back down despite Ulberg’s injury. It’s just the Kiwi fighter caught the former UFC light heavyweight champion with a left counter hook to finish him off. But of course, Prochazka’s post-fight statement suggested otherwise.

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Well, even ‘Black Jag’ appeared quite disappointed hearing the Czech fighter’s “mercy” statement. Considering the importance of the bout, which had the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at stake, Ulberg argued, noting it as Prochazka’s mistake to not capitalize on the opportunity.

With the bout decided, Ulberg now reigns as the new UFC light heavyweight king, while the Czech fighter goes back to the drawing board. And citing how Prochazka approached the fight, a former UFC champion has expressed his disappointment.

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Demetrious Johnson points out Jiri Prochazka’s mistake at UFC 327

Most of the MMA fighters have a distinct style. In Jiri Prochazka‘s case, it blends Muay Thai with karate-style movement. In the process, Prochazka has grown with the habit of keeping his hands down, which eventually prevents him from blocking counter punches.

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Remember the UFC 295 fight against Alex Pereira? Following a competitive opening round, Pereira exploited Prochazka with quick jabs and hooks. After failing to block those, the Czech fighter suffered a TKO loss, similar to the UFC 327 bout against Carlos Ulberg. And keeping Prochazka as an example, the first UFC flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson, has noted it as a lesson for other fighters.

“This is a lesson that I always say, that athletes out there who keep their hands down when they fight,” said Johnson on his YouTube channel. “If your hands are down, you can’t block everything. I think Jiri Prochazka is never going to break that habit of keeping his hands down while fighting.”

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Well, this could be a subjective opinion here. But of course, the pattern behind Prochazka’s three UFC defeats has been the same. Despite that, the Czech fighter has attributed defeat against Ulberg to his compassionate nature. Accordingly, he also expressed disappointment in himself.

As a result, Prochazka has immediately called for a rematch. However, the Kiwi fighter seemingly had an injury on his right leg. Citing that, it will be interesting to see how UFC moves ahead with this proposition. On that note, who do you see Prochazka fighting next? Let us know in the comments below!