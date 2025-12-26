UFC and Pride Legend Hospitalized After Health Scare as He Details Worsening Heart Condition

UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye recently sparked widespread concern after news of his hospitalization surfaced online. Fans were left anxious when reports revealed the 60-year-old had been rushed to the hospital after experiencing health complications. The issue appears to be related to breathing and heart problems—something Frye has struggled with in the past.

Back in 2016, ‘The Predator’ was treated for breathing problems and placed on medication, a course of treatment that aided his recovery. However, the condition seems to have persisted. In his latest YouTube video, joined by friend and former rival Gary Goodridge, ‘The Predator’ addressed the situation directly from his hospital bed, offering an account of the ordeal.

Don Frye claims he is feeling much better

“My daughter,” the UFC and PRIDE Fighting Championships legend said when asked how he was hospitalized. “Gary Goodridge turned on me, betrayed me, went behind my back [and] called the boss [his daughter]. The boss came over and threw me in the truck, and we got stuck here [in the hospital] for a few days. And I had AFib [atrial fibrillation] again.”

For context, AFib is a condition in which the upper chambers of the heart quiver chaotically instead of contracting normally. Frye went on to explain how long the decline had been building. “And then…I’ve been feeling like s—t [the] last couple years, but in the last three or four months I’ve really gone downhill, really steady, really fast.”

Goodridge and Frye had spoken on the phone weeks earlier, during which Frye described his worsening condition. Despite Goodridge’s urging him to seek immediate medical attention, Frye initially refused hospitalization. “You can tell, when you [Goodridge] came over, I couldn’t even go out and feed the horses—you know something was wrong,” he said, before laughing.

Regardless, he explained that now he is feeling much better. “Well, I still feel tired,” Frye added in his YouTube video. “They got a couple of new medications for me, so I’m feeling better… I breathe. When I got in here, I had 96% oxygen intake, circulation, but it didn’t feel like it. I’m back up to 99 or 100%. I can feel it now, the medicines kicking in,” he added. “They just gotta adjust it to how much I need.”

Meanwhile, Goodridge also shared his take on Frye’s sudden hospitalization.

Gary Goodridge says Frye is too tough for his own good

Gary Goodridge believes Don Frye’s legendary toughness may have put him at risk. Speaking about Frye’s hospital stay, Goodridge admitted the situation had been building for weeks. “I’m really happy we came down here when we did,” Goodridge said. “Sometimes toughness is too tough, [and] Don is somebody that is too tough.”

“He promised me three weeks ago, he was going,” Goodridge revealed. “And obviously, he didn’t go. He waited till I came down… because his daughter and I made him go.” Frye, true to form, laughed off the concern. “It was only three weeks of not breathing,” he joked. “You know, s—t…it wasn’t that bad.”

Having said that, Don Frye still appears to be dealing with ongoing breathing issues. While his condition seems to have improved, his trademark nonchalance toward his health could potentially lead to further complications. What are your thoughts on the situation?