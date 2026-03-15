UFC Announces Five New Fights as Heavyweight on Six-Fight Losing Skid Gets Another Chance

For most UFC fighters, six consecutive losses would end their tenure with the company, but for one fan-favorite heavyweight, the promotion is making an exception. Following the marquee UFC 325 in Sydney, the promotion is all set to make its second visit to Australia this year on May 2. This time, the UFC will be coming to Perth with a crowded Fight Night event, and fans are already buzzing.

To amplify the UFC’s fifth promotional visit to Perth, they announced five more fights that are going to steal the audience’s attention. But among them, fans will keep their eyes on Tai Tuivasa, who’s set to face Sean Sharaf in a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown.

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“UFC Perth adds five fights, including Tai Tuivasa on a six-fight skid,” MMA Mania posted on X, declaring ‘Bam Bam’s next match for the Perth Fight Night event.

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Tuivasa was already on a five-fight losing streak when he faced Tallison Teixeira at UFC 325 in February, and many thought that if the Aussie lost again, that might be it for him in the UFC. However, to everyone’s surprise, Dana White and Co. didn’t remove him from the roster after facing his 6th-straight defeat at UFC 325.

Even though the New South Wales native did lose his ranking for a while, the promotion restored his spot ahead of his return at the UFC Perth Fight Night event against Sean Sharaf.

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Well, it’s still unclear whether the promotion will keep ‘Bam Bam’ on the heavyweight roster or not. But it seems like the UFC has provided Tuivasa with one last chance to keep himself alive. If not, then it won’t be a stretch to say that he’ll definitely lose his ranking. That said, as the Australian heavyweight powerhouse returns to the RAC Arena, another fan-favorite fighter will also come back to compete this year for the first time.

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Considering UFC’s firing spree in 2026, which includes Rinat Fakhretdinov(6-0-1), Javid Basharat(15-2-1), Jailton Almeida(22-5-0), and more, fans expected Tuivasa to be released by the company. However, the Australian gets another chance just like BJ Penn, who kept getting chances in his seven-fight losing streak with the company.

It’s the former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg taking on Tim Elliott. This bout is especially exciting as Erceg will finally enter the Octagon again after his short-notice win over Ode Osbourne. On the other side, the 39-year-old veteran is coming off a victory over Kai Asakura at UFC 319 and would look forward to another stellar win.

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The other three announced fights are the following:

Jacob Malkoun vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Robert Bryczek vs. Cameron Rowston

Kevin Christian vs. Junior Tafa

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Now, if you think the stakes at UFC Perth couldn’t get any higher, a rising superstar has already picked the platform as his way to enter the big leagues.

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Quillan Salkilld believes UFC Perth will be his ticket to the top 10 lightweights

Quillan Salkilld emerged as a new star from the land down under as he tore through every opponent he has faced so far. Still, the Aussie hasn’t managed to crack a top-15 adversary yet. However, it seems the timing has become impeccable for the 26-year-old as he will face a literal veteran in his next fight.

At the UFC Perth co-main event, Salkilld is all set to square up against #12-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush, and he believes beating ‘Benny’ would cement his shot at a top-10 guy.

“I’ve been wanting a top 15 opponent, and fortunate enough to get one and get this opportunity in my home city as a co-main event?” Salkilld said as per MMA Junkie. “Nothing tops that. I want to run in guns a-blazing, head-first into the rankings. I’m happy I just get the opportunity to do so.”

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To be honest, if Quillan Salkilld gets another stellar finish in front of his home crowd at UFC Perth, there’s a high chance that Dana White and Co. would reward him not just with a bonus, but with a shot at a well-known lightweight. Who knows? He might actually end up facing Mateusz Gamrot or the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy, which is currently set for the UFC White House event.

That said, what do you think about the UFC Perth card? Let us know in the comments section below.