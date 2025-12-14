brand-logo
UFC Announces Multiple Card Shake-Up During Vegas 112 Live Broadcast

Himanga Mahanta

Dec 13, 2025 | 10:02 PM EST

Home/UFC

UFC Announces Multiple Card Shake-Up During Vegas 112 Live Broadcast

ByHimanga Mahanta

Dec 13, 2025 | 10:02 PM EST

Dana White has seen it all in the fight game as a promoter, and he knows that his plans can fall apart at any given moment. That’s exactly what happened with the UFC Vegas 112 card. The CEO and the matchmaking team had to remove two exciting fights, which could have added more excitement to the event at the Apex. Now, reports are claiming that White made yet another change to the card.

MMA enthusiast Jed I. Goodman has given some scoop regarding the lineup of UFC Vegas 112. It appears that welterweight veteran Neil Magny‘s fight against Yaroslav Amosov was supposed to happen before the matchup between Joanderson Brito and Isaac Thomson. If you’ve guessed it already, that’s not how things went because Dana White and Co. made a change while the show was going on live.

“They switched the bout order. Brito/Thomson up next. Magny/Amosov will be after that,” Jed I. Goodman wrote on X.

There has been no explanation regarding the change, but what do you think could be the reason for the lineup change? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

(This is a developing story. Please wait for updates)

