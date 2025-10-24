UFC Announces Punishment for Aspinall vs. Gane Prelims Fighter After Missing Weight

UFC Vancouver was spotless. After back-to-back weekends of fighters missing weight (Saimon Oliveira missed by 8 lbs for UFC Rio!), the Canada Fight Night saw everyone pass the scale test. But it’s back again in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of Saturday night’s UFC 321—headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane—one fighter has missed his stipulated weight by a mile. This has, of course, drawn swift action from the mixed martial arts promotion.

The initial weigh-ins took place at the host hotel on Yas Island, followed by the ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at Etihad Arena. Both Tom Aspinall (255 lbs) and Ciryl Gane (247.5 lbs), the main attraction of the show on Saturday night, made weight comfortably for their heavyweight title bout. However, the same cannot be said about this flyweight fighter.

Who missed weight on the UFC 321 card?

Flyweight Azat Maksum, who was set to face Mitch Raposo in the prelims, missed weight, as he came in at 129 lbs—three pounds over the flyweight limit—prompting the UFC to dock 30% of his purse. He wasn’t alone, though, in the mishap. Jose Delgado, slated to fight Nathaniel Wood in a featherweight bout, also came in heavy at 147 lbs, one pound over the limit.

The news was later confirmed online. “Azat Maksum Weighed In At 129 lbs For #UFC321 3 pounds over The Flyweight Limit and Has Been Fined 30 Percent Of His Purse. Jose Delgado Weighed in at 147 lbs, 1 Pound Over The Limit,” wrote MMA content creator Kevin. While a portion of Maksum’s purse is docked, a punishment for Delgado has not been announced as of the time of writing.

Meanwhile, co-main event contenders Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern both successfully hit the strawweight limit at 115 pounds. In the bantamweight division, Mario Bautista came in at 135.5 pounds, while his opponent, Umar Nurmagomedov, registered 136 pounds. As for the other heavyweight clash, Jailton Almeida weighed in at 237 pounds, with Alexander Volkov coming in notably heavier at 261.5 pounds. Lastly, Azamat Murzakanov came in at 205.5 pounds, and Aleksandar Rakic was 205.

Here are the weigh-in details for rest of the preliminary card:

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Quillan Salkilld (155.5)

Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs. JunYong Park (185.5)

Ludovit Klein (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.5)

Louie Sutherland (264.5) vs. Valter Walker (244)

Jose Delgado (147) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

Hamdy Abdelwahab (265) vs. Chris Barnett (261)

Azat Maksum (129) vs. Mitch Raposo (125.5)

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115)

And this isn’t the only setback to hit UFC 321 recently.

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo scrapped from UFC 321

Less than a couple of days before the event, UFC 321 lost one of its prelim bouts. The lightweight clash between Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady and Matheus Camilo has officially been scrapped. Earlier today, journalist Marcel Dorff shared the update on X, writing, “Got told the fight between Abdul-Kareem Al Selwady and Matheus Camilo is OFF for #UFC321 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. No further info atm.”

While the reason behind the cancellation remains unclear, ‘The Pride of Palestine’ has addressed his withdrawal. “It’s written and I will not question it,” Al-Selwady wrote. “All I know is I was fully prepared, best camp of my career, on weight and ready to go, it couldn’t have gone any better, and Allah didn’t have it planned for me.” He further added, “Inshallah, it will all be cleared soon, do not ask me because I myself don’t know.”

It’s not a great start for UFC 321, but hopefully, things will only get better from here on. What did you think of Azat Maksum’s punishment? And what should be done about Delgado?