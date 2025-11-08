UFC Announces Punishment for Only Fighter to Miss Weight From Bonfim vs. Brown Card

UFC Vegas 111 promises an action-packed night, headlined by a stacked card. And a special night for the Bonfim brothers, who are set to compete in the same event. However, the buildup hit a snag after one of them—yes, just one—stumbled at the scales. Ismael Bonfim, slated to face Chris Padilla in a lightweight bout on Saturday night, missed weight by a significantly large margin of 5 lbs.

This marks the second time ‘Marreta’ has failed to make weight in the UFC. A similar incident occurred in November 2023, ahead of his scheduled clash with Vinc Pichel at UFC São Paulo. On that occasion, Bonfim came in 3.5 pounds over the limit, prompting Pichel to decline the fight. Fortunately for the elder Bonfim, this time, Padilla has agreed to go ahead with the matchup.

UFC reveals punishment for Ismael Bonfim

According to reports, the Cerrado MMA team member officially weighed in at 161 pounds, well over the lightweight limit. To make matters worse, he even exceeded the one-pound allowance permitted for non-title fights. Meanwhile, his opponent, Chris Padilla, came in right on target at 155 lbs, making Ismael Bonfim’s blunder look even more glaring. Despite the setback, the UFC has confirmed that the bout will proceed at a catchweight. However, Bonfim will forfeit 25 percent of his purse as a penalty. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) caps missed-weight fines at 25 percent, meaning the Brazilian could have faced an even harsher punishment if it were completely up to the UFC.

While Ismael struggled on the scales, with security being involved to help carry him backstage after the sickly weight cut, his younger brother Gabriel Bonfim—who headlines the card on Saturday night—had a smoother outcome. He weighed in at 170.5 pounds for his welterweight clash with Randy Brown, who came in at 171. Notably, all 23 other fighters on the UFC Vegas 111 lineup successfully made weight.

In the meantime, Ismael Bonfim reflected on working with his brother and the recent betting scandal that has shocked the MMA world.

Ismael claims he will be the first to rat if approached

Ahead of UFC Vegas 111, Ismael Bonfim revealed that sharing the spotlight with his brother Gabriel is more than just another fight night. The duo trains together at their new gym, Bonfim Brothers, which Ismael says has pushed them to new heights. “I think we help each other a lot, and the work that we put in involves a lot of one helping the other as well,” he said. “Gabriel is a key part of that.”

The Brazilian lightweight also addressed the recent betting scandals that have rocked MMA, calling the issue a stain on the sport’s integrity. “You talk about an athlete, you talk about honor, loyalty, commitment. It’s a lot of work that’s being put in here,” Bonfim said. “When people do like that, they have no shame. They just don’t have any respect.” He then shared his own experience with being approached.

“No one has ever offered me this, but I will be one of the people to say no and to also rat on them. The UFC is right to have done what they did, and you need to look into it.”

Ismael Bonfim may have integrity, but his discipline slipped as he missed weight ahead of UFC Vegas 111. Although the fight remains on the card, the blunder certainly doesn’t help his image or his standing with the UFC. It’s a setback that could overshadow his efforts to rebuild momentum inside the Octagon. What do you make of Bonfim’s latest misstep?