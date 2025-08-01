UFC Apex Remodel Nears Finish as Dana White Faces Vegas 108 Deadline

Dana White doesn’t like sitting still, especially when it comes to the future of the fight game. And now, the UFC CEO is putting his money where his mouth is. In an interview late last year, the UFC boss shared, “We’re doing a $20 million expansion here. We’re gonna invest a lot of money in this place. And we got some pretty big announcements coming up in the next six months.”

He was talking about the UFC Apex, and it looks like the renovation is finally approaching the finish line — just in time for UFC Vegas 108, set to go down at the venue this weekend! MMA journalist John Morgan gave fans a quick update on X as he shared a picture of the facility, writing, “Apex remodel just about done on the exterior it seems. Added a box office, new entrance area. Heading inside for #UFCBJJ2.”

The finishing touches? Already in place, at least outside. So, what’s changing? For starters, the venue’s footprint is expanding.

According to UFC exec Marc Ratner’s interview with MMA Junkie Radio earlier this year, the revamped Apex will now seat close to 1,000 fans, double its previous number. There’s also improved parking, more food options, and upgrades to back-end logistics. But at its core, it’s still very much a fight studio.

Ratner had stated at the time, “What’s amazing is that other sports like using it. The NFL, for the Super Bowl, had offices there the whole time. It’s really a broadcast center. It’s still going to be more for the Contender (Series) types and the Apex shows and I just don’t think it’ll be a lot different than it is now, but bigger.”

That’s fitting, considering the Apex was originally designed to be just that, a TV production hub. Opened in 2019, it became the UFC and Dana White’s lifeline during the pandemic. When the world shut down, Apex lit up. Fights carried on, even without fans.

Fast forward to today, and the Apex is no longer a makeshift solution. It’s a permanent fixture. And with the reportedly $20 million facelift, it’s now being positioned as the UFC’s entertainment nerve center.

The venue has already hosted more than just fights, grappling tournaments, WWE NXT events, and even NFL Super Bowl operations have used the space. The new version is expected to broaden that even further. But here’s the kicker: UFC Vegas 108 is fast approaching, and the card has faced a lot of turbulence already!

UFC Vegas 108 card sees major changes as Dana White’s Apex venue is almost done with renovations

Just when Dana White hoped for smooth sailing, another storm hit the Apex. After the disaster that was UFC Vegas 107, fans were counting on this week’s card to deliver. Instead, UFC Vegas 108 has been plagued with pullouts, postponements, and a reshuffled main event.

Let’s talk headliner. Originally, Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira was set to add more clarity to the flyweight title picture. But Albazi went down with an injury just a week out. Enter Park Hyun-sung, fresh off winning Road to UFC Season 2. He stepped in to save the spotlight, but it’s a very different fight now.

And that wasn’t the only change. Felipe Bunes lost his opponent, André Lima, unexpectedly. The UFC scrambled and found Rafael Estevam, who now replaces Lima.

Then came the middleweight mayhem. Torrez Finney was pulled from his bout against Azamat Bekoev. Yousri Belgaroui, a former kickboxer making his debut, stepped in only to get sidelined by visa issues. That entire fight? Postponed to another card.

And if you blinked, you might’ve missed the disappearance of Austin Bashi vs. Francis Marshall. With Marshall injured and no replacement found, the featherweight scrap was scrapped. That’s four fights gone. Two completely canceled. Two are still hanging on by a thread.

The Apex may be getting a fresh coat of paint, but UFC Vegas 108 is anything but polished. While the building’s exterior is nearing completion, the card inside is barely holding together. Now, all eyes are on Dana White, not just to unveil a renovated venue, but to prove the Apex can still deliver under pressure!