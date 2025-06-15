UFC Atlanta Crowd Sparks Controversy as Michael Chiesa’s Corner Advice Goes Unheard Amid Boos

Ahead of UFC Atlanta, Michael Chiesa had stated, “I’m very well prepared for a 15-minute fight, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to look for my opportunities to pursue a finish.” But even the best-laid plans can be drowned out, especially when the crowd’s drowning out the arena in boos. Chiesa stepped into the Octagon opposite Court McGee, two veterans with gritty resumes and years of mileage.

But instead of fireworks, it turned into a cautious dance with both men unwilling to throw with abandon. The opening round saw more range-finding than real violence. A right hook here, a clinch there, but no thunder. An accidental clash of heads added to the stuttered rhythm of a fight already short on flow. Fans? They weren’t having it.

By Round 2, things got worse. A low blow had Chiesa crumpled, and while he recovered, the crowd didn’t. The boos started and never really stopped. “Don’t listen to the crowd,” his corner warned, their voices buried beneath a wave of discontent from the stands.

Round 3 brought blood, but not brutality. Michael Chiesa worked the clinch. McGee reversed position. Knees were exchanged. The referee urged them to fight. The crowd shouted louder. It was a chess match when fans wanted a brawl. The judges sided with Chiesa at the end, with scorecards of 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, handing him the unanimous decision victory. But in the battle between fighters and fans, Atlanta clearly handed out their own scorecards in real time. Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say!

Michael Chiesa and Court McGee get blasted by the fans as UFC Atlanta crowd fills the arena with boos

One fan didn’t mince words, taking aim at ‘casual fans’ as they wrote, “Atlanta UFC crowd is objectively trash. Start booing as soon as the fight hits the ground. Go back to your shanties.” The moment the fight touched the canvas, frustration erupted from the stands. For purists, grappling is art. For this Atlanta crowd, it was a snoozefest. And they made sure their displeasure echoed louder than Michael Chiesa‘s corner advice.

Another fan chimed in with, “Absolutely no one asked for this fight. There’s a reason the entire crowd is booing.” This wasn’t the blockbuster everyone hoped for. Two aging TUF winners, both respected, but neither with momentum that screamed relevance in 2025. Some fans felt the UFC was simply filling a card spot with a nostalgia bout, and their reaction made that clear.

But not everyone agreed as one fan wrote, “I’m really not feeling the Atlanta crowd booing Chiesa and McGee!” After all, these were two veterans testing each other in a tactical game. For those who appreciate the subtleties of footwork, timing, and control, the boos felt uncalled for.

Others pointed out, “The Atlanta crowd has every right to be upset at most of these fights, they f—–g suck.” This wasn’t just about Chiesa vs. McGee. The undercard had seemingly failed to light a fire all night. The energy in State Farm Arena had simmered into a dull roar, and by the time these welterweights stepped in, fans had already checked out.

One fan took it a step further and asked, “Michael Chiesa and Court McGee look like senior citizens inside the Octagon. Who the hell green-light this fight?” Harsh? Maybe. But not inaccurate. At 37 and 40 years old, respectively, both fighters looked every bit their age. Their gas tanks were intact, but the pace was glacial.

In conclusion, Michael Chiesa may have won on the scorecards, but clearly lost the crowd. Court McGee stood his ground, but didn’t ignite the bout. And Atlanta? Well, they booed until the final bell. Either way, one thing’s clear: no matter how well-prepared you are, if the fans tune out, the only sound you’ll hear is your corner yelling, “Don’t listen to the crowd.” So, what do you think? Was the Atlanta audience out of line, or were Chiesa and McGee just too slow to spark a fire? Let us know in the comments below!