UFC Atlanta Payout: How Much Are Joaquin Buckley, Kamaru Usman, Cody Garbrandt, Rose Namajunas & Others Earning?

A storm’s brewing in Atlanta as the Octagon heads to the State Farm Arena for UFC on ESPN 69! The main event of the evening? A welterweight showdown between former champion Kamaru Usman and a surging Joaquin Buckley. At the media day, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ confessed, “Saturday, we’re going to get in there, he’s going to punch me, I’m going to punch him, and we’re going to see who wins.”

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas takes on Miranda Maverick in a women’s flyweight clash. But there’s more to fight night than fists and finishes; there’s the money. So, what are the fighters taking home after the dust settles at UFC Atlanta? With former champions, rising contenders, and fan favorites on the card, everyone’s asking the same thing: who’s earning what? Let’s dive in!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman payouts

Kamaru Usman will be stepping into the cage after a 2-year hiatus since his UFC 294 loss to Khamzat Chimaev. For that fight, the 38-year-old reportedly earned close to $750,000. Before that, his rematch with Colby Covington landed him a cool $1 million. Even after the knockout loss to Leon Edwards, Usman’s stock didn’t drop too far as another reported $1 million came his way during their trilogy bout in the UK.

AD

So what’s on the table for UFC Atlanta? While exact figures won’t be confirmed until after the event, the smart money says Usman is once again pulling in a mid-to-high six-figure payday, likely around $500,000–$750,000, given the main event billing and his legendary status.

On the other side, Joaquin Buckley’s salary numbers aren’t quite as explosive, at least not yet. ‘New Mansa’ is currently on a 6-fight winning streak with his last win being a TKO due to doctor stoppage against Colby Covington in late 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Till Death (@westtilldeath) Expand Post

Based on his last known payouts and the standard UFC contract structure, he’s expected to earn somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000. Still, with a win over Usman, ‘New Mansa’ could secure a spot near title contention and a serious bump in future fight purses.

It’s important to note that all figures provided in the article are estimations based on publicly available sources and not an accurate representation of fighter payouts for UFC Atlanta. With that being said, let’s shift our focus to the co-main event of the evening!

How much will Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick earn?

Rose Namajunas is looking to lay the ghosts of her loss to Erin Blanchfield to rest when she steps into the Octagon at UFC Atlanta. A two-time strawweight queen, she reportedly made $225,000 in her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot. Despite a decision loss, it was still a solid purse, and she’s likely pulling in a similar amount this weekend, somewhere around $200,000–$250,000. But what about her opponent?

Miranda Maverick may not have ‘Thug’ Rose’s resume, but she’s been quietly stacking names as she’s currently on a 4-fight win streak. For her victory over Andrea Lee at UFC 298, Maverick earned $150,000, including a win bonus. Expect her to earn a similar number again, especially now that she’s sharing the co-main spotlight with a former champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cody Garbrandt and other UFC Atlanta fighters’ payout

Cody Garbrandt knows what it’s like to sit atop the mountain. He also knows how it feels to tumble down. From earning $350,000 in a title fight with TJ Dillashaw to making $150,000 in his UFC 300 loss to Deiveson Figueiredo, the former bantamweight champ’s checks have seen both ends of the spectrum.

For this weekend’s clash with Raoni Barcelos, Garbrandt is expected to walk away with around $100,000, a decent sum, though far from his prime days. And he’s not the only name with something to prove.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Chiesa, another veteran, last took home $80,000 for his bout with Vicente Luque in 2021. After a long layoff, a similar figure is likely this time around in his fight against Court McGee. A win at UFC Atlanta could nudge it higher.

To wrap things up, whether it’s the twilight of a legend’s career or the rise of a new force in the cage, UFC Atlanta is more than just fight night. Will Joaquin Buckley’s knockout streak continue and unlock championship paychecks? Can Kamaru Usman prove there’s still fight left in the former welterweight king? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!