UFC Atlanta Referee Under Scrutiny After Controversial Paul Craig vs. Bellato Ending

Are some fights just cursed? First, Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato was yanked from UFC Vegas 106 just minutes before the walkouts as Bellato was sidelined due to a last-minute medical issue. So when it finally landed at UFC Atlanta, anticipation turned to tension. Then chaos struck again.

With one second left in Round 1, Bellato stood over Craig and prepared to drop bombs. But as he dove into guard, the Scottish fighter fired a flush upkick that sent Bellato flying backward. He collapsed, seemingly out cold. Referee Kevin MacDonald jumped in to stop the action. What happened next? Pure confusion.

Replays clearly showed Bellato had one knee on the mat, meaning Craig’s kick was illegal. But instead of issuing a disqualification, MacDonald ruled the kick “accidental” and called the fight a no-contest. Just like that, the light heavyweight scrap fizzled out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Veteran MMA writer Adam Martin didn’t hold back as he wrote on X, “Referee Kevin MacDonald was the ref in a PFL fight last month where Antonio Carlos Jr. illegally kneed Karl Moore and he didn’t take the point despite it being a clear foul. This ref doesn’t want to get involved in fights. He’s not doing his job properly. #UFCAtlanta”

AD

Critics argued he fumbled the call and let a clearly illegal strike slide with barely a slap on the wrist. But then came the replays, and with them, even more doubt on what exactly transpired inside the Octagon. As Bellato fell, he appeared to glance at the ref before his eyes shut. Was he actually knocked out, or reacting to the situation?

When he came to, the Brazilian tried to keep fighting. He even attempted to grapple the ref, still believing the fight was live. It was a surreal moment, one that left fans buzzing and officials scrambling. Some believe Paul Craig should’ve been disqualified outright, as indicated by Adam Martin’s comment. Others think Bellato exaggerated the impact of the illegal blow.

But no one is satisfied with the no-contest outcome, and referee Kevin Macdonald? He’s being painted as a ref who avoids the hard decisions when fights take a messy turn. After all, this isn’t the first time he’s left the fans and critics questioning his calls inside the cage!

Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato fight brings up past controversies for referee Kevin Macdonald

This isn’t new territory for Kevin MacDonald. Let’s rewind to April 2024. At a PFL event in Chicago, Brendan Loughnane faced Pedro Carvalho in what was expected to be a barnburner. But after just 90 seconds, it was over, stopped by none other than MacDonald. Loughnane had dropped Carvalho with a sharp right hand and followed up with ground-and-pound. But just as Carvalho scrambled to his knees and looked to secure a takedown, MacDonald waved it off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Portuguese fighter immediately protested, and fans on social media? They went off, writing, “Fire this ref, MacDonald!” and “ANOTHER terrible stoppage. Glad the crowd is booing.”

But the most infamous moment came even earlier, at UFC Fight Night 169 in 2020, when Ion Cutelaba clashed with Magomed Ankalaev. Cutelaba, ever the showman, had just taken three head kicks and a hook when MacDonald jumped in. But here’s the twist: Cutelaba was in the middle of throwing a punch. Was he wobbled, or playing possum?

Cutelaba didn’t get the chance to explain. He shoved MacDonald away and fumed as the fight was waved off. Even Michael Bisping, on commentary, admitted, “He was wobbling, but he was still in the fight.” Years later, that call still lingers as one of the more controversial stoppages in recent memory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In conclusion, in a sport where milliseconds matter, the wrong call can haunt a fighter’s career and a referee’s reputation. For Kevin MacDonald, UFC Atlanta wasn’t just another controversial moment; it was the latest chapter in a growing list of questionable decisions.

So what happens next? Will the UFC hold referees more accountable when chaos hits the cage? Or will fighters like Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato be left to deal with the fallout of unclear outcomes and unfinished business? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!