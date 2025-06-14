UFC Atlanta Walkout Songs: Entrance Music for Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley, Cody Garbrandt & More

Walkout songs are more than just background noise; they are sonic armor. Whether it’s a religious hymn, an Afrobeat blockbuster, or a full-fledged arena hit, these songs motivate fighters and set the tone long before the first bell rings. So, expect a diverse soundtrack to explode through State Farm Arena on UFC Fight Night in Atlanta, as legends look to rekindle their spark and rising stars vie for the spotlight.

The main event will feature Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley on a card stacked with significance. For Usman, it is all about resurrection. And Buckley? His goal is to make enough noise that the title picture can’t ignore it. Around them, names like Rose Namajunas, Cody Garbrandt, and Miranda Maverick offer their own energy and beats. So, let’s break down what sounds are fueling these fighters on their walk to war.

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley walkout songs

The instant Joaquin Buckley’s music begins, there is a noticeable shift in the atmosphere. He never makes the same entrance twice, which is intentional. At UFC 307, he entered the arena with calm defiance, channeling Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

But don’t let the soul deceive you—this is the same Buckley who wowed fans with Jeleel’s chaotic See Me Now!, a song that roars as loudly as his fighting style. Opposite him, Kamaru Usman likes to go back to his roots.

DJ Tárico’s Yaba Buluku (Remix), a strong, drum-heavy Afrobeat hymn that felt like a return to purpose. After three consecutive losses, this isn’t just music; it is motivation. A reminder of who ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is, and why he’s fighting.

This encounter is more than just a stylistic clash. Both men are experiencing a career-defining moment. ‘New Mansa,’ who is on a six-fight winning streak, is surely aiming for a top-five scalp. Usman? He walks into the Octagon with the mission to remind the world why he was once dubbed “unstoppable.”

Which songs will Rose Namajunas, Cody Garbrandt and others walk out to?

Rose Namajunas doesn’t scream on her way to the cage—she radiates. And her walkout music has always reflected this enthusiasm. Consistent, spiritual, and introspective, she’s walked out to Lorvins’ Praise Yah or Trey McLaughlin’s Prolific Praise.

These tunes reflect her inner world more than the chaos of the cage. And as she’ll face Miranda Maverick in UFC Atlanta, she’s expected to maintain the same calm resolve. In contrast, Maverick exudes precision and discipline.

She likes to go cinematic with Harold Faltermeyer’s Top Gun Anthem—pure synth and steel. It sounds like a mission briefing, and for a fighter looking for her biggest triumph yet, it fits like a plan.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Namajunas vs Esparza, May 7, 2022 Phoenix, Arizona, USA Rose Namajunas during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 07.05.2022 20:09:59, 18361683, Rose Namajunas, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 18361683

Then there’s Cody Garbrandt, who returns to the spotlight after a year away. And when Queen’s We Will Rock You comes on, it serves as a reminder that the former champion is ready to stomp, clap, and triumph. His opponent, Raoni Barcelos, opts for Natanael Cano’s Brillo, which is sharp, passionate, and full of underdog bite.

To sum things up, from the first prelim to the championship walkouts, UFC Atlanta will be a night where every beat counts. So, which tune are you excited to hear being played? Let us know in the comments below!