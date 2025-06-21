UFC Baku Payout: How Much Are Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr., Rafael Fiziev, & Others Earning?

Another UFC Fight Night means another round of bank-breaking paydays—at least for a few fighters on the card. UFC Baku is the promotion’s first visit to Azerbaijan, so it is packed with all the bells and whistles: passionate fans, high stakes, and vicious knockouts. For the fighters, though, it also came with checks that vary wildly, ranging from six figures for contenders to significantly less for rising prospects.

Headliners Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. will carry the spotlight, and they won’t be leaving without their pockets heavy. But how about the others? From the co-main stars to prelim brawlers, here’s a breakdown of the projected UFC Baku salaries, from top to the undercard.

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. payouts

Khalil Rountree Jr. could be in for the biggest paycheck of his UFC career this weekend. According to several reports and previous earnings, ‘The War Horse’ is set to earn roughly $1,380,000 for his UFC Baku headliner versus Jamahal Hill. That’s a significant increase over the $90,000 he supposedly earned for his 2023 knockout victory against Anthony Smith.

If those predictions are correct, Khalil Rountree Jr. may be cashing in whether he wins or loses. On the other hand, Jamahal Hill’s pay may be slightly lower—but still substantial. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion reportedly made $500,000 in his title loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300.

Hill’s subsequent loss to Jiří Procházka may have affected his earnings, although he might still earn between $350,000 and $450,000 based on win bonuses and incentives. After fighting with injuries and fight cancellations earlier this year, ‘Sweet Dreams’ has repeatedly stated that he is now healthy and ready to compete.

Jamahal Hill interacts with media during the UFC Vegas 44: Aldo v Font Media Day at UFC Apex on December 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Both men are ranked in the top ten of the light heavyweight division, and with the UFC returning to international territory, massive paydays for main eventers like these are nearly guaranteed. So, it looks like one will walk away with a win, but both could walk away with fat wallets. But what about the other fighters on the card?

Rafael Fiziev, Curtis Blaydes, and other UFC fighters’ salaries

Rafael Fiziev is expected to earn between $350,000 and $450,000 in the co-main event. This estimate is based on his previous performance at UFC 313, where he came in on short notice to face Justin Gaethje in a highly anticipated rematch. Fiziev may not have won that night, but he got the love of his fans—and, according to reports, a really good paycheck.

His opponent, Ignacio Bahamondes, has seen his stock and salary rapidly climb. Bahamondes is thought to have earned $150,000 for defeating Jalin Turner earlier this year, and a similar sum is expected for UFC Baku. If he wins again, that number might skyrocket, especially if he enters the top 15.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes returns to action against former PFL star Rizvan Kuniev. Despite being a regular heavyweight contender, Blaydes is thought to have earned only $150,000 in his most recent fight against Tom Aspinall. Unless contract terms have changed, he will most certainly receive the same purse at UFC Baku. For a fighter who has multiple main event appearances and top-tier wins, that figure appears surprisingly low.

UFC Baku promises fireworks inside the cage—and, for some, in their wallets. With global expansion, stacked cards, and rising foreign attention, the UFC is rewarding its top performers appropriately. However, not all combatants get paid equally, and this discussion about fighter pay disparity is unlikely to end very soon. Which fighter do you believe deserves a greater payday this weekend? Let us know in the comments.