UFC Baku Payouts: How Much Will Rafael Fiziev, Shara Magomedov, Manuel Torres, and Others Earn

The UFC returns to Baku, Azerbaijan, tonight for its second visit to the National Gymnastics Arena since its first visit last year. And the main event of the night is an exciting lightweight fight between Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres. Fiziev urgently needs to win in front of his home crowd after losing four of his past five fights since 2023. Torres, meanwhile, has a 17-3 record and a reputation for ending fights in the blink of an eye.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The event also features names like Sharaputdin Magomedov, Michel Pereira, Nazim Sadykhov, and Asu Almabayev. So, it’s no surprise that fans want to know how much these fighters will be taking home. As usual, the UFC doesn’t publicly release fighter salaries. However, previously reported purses, sponsorship payments, and recent reports give a decent idea of what everyone on the card is likely to receive. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!

Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres’ UFC Baku payouts

Despite his recent struggles, Rafael Fiziev remains one of the UFC’s most recognisable lightweights. ‘Ataman’ reportedly earned around $110,000 in his most recent fight, which ended in the second round against Mauricio Ruffy. But since he’s headlining this weekend’s event, his guaranteed purse should increase, with an estimated payout of roughly $150,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago March 8, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 8:Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev meet in the octagon for a 3-round co-main event bout at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada /PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20250308_zsa_p175_224 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

On the other hand, Manuel Torres is establishing himself as one of the division’s most deadly finishers. His victory over Grant Dawson at UFC 323 included a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, bringing his total earnings for the event to about $143,000. Making his first UFC main event appearance should earn him at least $120,000, and definitely another bonus is within his reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Payouts for Shara Magomedov, Michel Pereira, and the rest of the UFC Baku card

Shara Magomedov has quickly emerged as one of the UFC’s most promising middleweights. After recovering from his loss to Michael Page with a Fight of the Night win over Marc-André Barriault, ‘Shara Bullet’ received an additional $50,000 bonus on top of his regular pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

His base pay now sits somewhere in the $50,000-$100,000 range, with a similar payoff expected this weekend as well.

His opponent, Michel Pereira, is expected to be one of the night’s top earners outside of the main event. Following his victory against Zach Reese at UFC Houston, reports put his total earnings at roughly $261,000, including sponsorship money.

So, with ‘Demolidor’ being in the co-main event spot, a payoff in that neighbourhood definitely wouldn’t be surprising for fight fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nazim Sadykhov reportedly earned around $65,000 for his last fight against Fares Ziam at UFC 323. Following his first knockout loss in the UFC, he should earn around the same this time around.

His opponent, Matheus Camilo, may wind up making even more. After reportedly earning roughly $110,000 for defeating Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 322, ‘Jaguar’ is expected to make between $130,000 and $150,000 in Baku.

Flyweight challenger Asu Almabayev reportedly earned a guaranteed payout of $30,000-$40,000 for his victory over Alex Perez, with $6,000 in compliance pay. So, he will likely earn in a similar range for this Baku fight. As for Charles Johnson, he is expected to receive somewhere between $80,000 and $130,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikram Aliskerov reportedly received approximately $64,500 for defeating Jun Yong Park at UFC 321. With another strong performance, his guaranteed purse might increase to nearly $80,000.

Across from him, Brunno Ferreira earned $91,000 after defeating Gregory Rodrigues earlier this year and could reach six figures this weekend.

Abus Magomedov is expected to go home with around $65,000 after earning the same amount in his previous outing. His opponent, Michał Oleksiejczuk, earned approximately $132,000 in his last fight, which includes a significant $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus. Without another post-fight bonus, his guaranteed earnings will almost certainly be much lower.

ADVERTISEMENT

As always, these figures are simply estimates based on publicly accessible information, previously revealed purses, and the UFC’s standard pay structure. Actual payouts may differ depending on bonuses, sponsorship money, and private contract details. But what is guaranteed is that seeing the fighters on the card, UFC Baku will surely deliver some serious action for fight fans.