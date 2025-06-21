UFC Baku Walkout Songs: Entrance Music for Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr., Rafael Fiziev & More

What sets a fight apart before the first exchange inside the Octagon? The walkout music sets the tone, fires up the crowd, and speaks volumes about the warrior stepping in. The UFC is all set to make its electrifying debut in Azerbaijan with UFC Baku at the iconic Baku Crystal Hall. With powerhouses like Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill making their comeback, expect everything; from hard-hitting American anthems to the soul-stirring pulse of Azerbaijani folk tunes.

Alongside Rountree and Hill, we’ll also witness Rafael Fiziev, Ignacio Bahamondes, Curtis Blaydes, and many others navigating their way toward victory inside the Octagon at Baku. As the fighters gear up for their faceoffs, the MMA community is curious about their walkout music. So, ahead of their bouts, let’s take a closer look at the tracks that will set the tone before the first punch is thrown.

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree walkout songs

‘The War Horse’ has never been loyal to a singular song in his walkouts. The fighter is known for jumping from one walkout song to another. For his battle against Marcin Prachnio, he used the song ‘Isis’ by Joyner Lucas ft. Logic. In his clash against Chris Daukaus, he walked out to ‘Cloak & Dagger’ by Burna Boy ft. J Hus. However, for most of his UFC appearances, the fighter prefers the song ‘Staying Alive’ by the Bee Gees. At UFC Baku, ‘The War Horse’ might change his walkout song, but there’s a probability that he might walk out to the aforementioned Bee Gees classic.

Just like Rountree, Jamahal Hill is not loyal to a single song for his walkout music. For his battle against Glover Teixeira, the fighter walked out to the arena with ‘In the Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins. Additionally, the fighter might choose ‘Where I’m From’ by Jackboy, as he is known to walk out to that song as well.

Well, now that we know the walkout songs of the main event fighters, what about the co-main event and other fighters on the main card? Will Rafael Fiziev walk out to a song that resonates with his country? Let’s take a closer look.

Which songs will Rafael Fiziev, Curtis Blaydes, and others walk out to?

Riding a three-fight losing streak, Rafael Fiziev is in desperate need of a win, as the UFC might not get behind him if he fails to secure a victory against Ignacio Bahamondes. The Azerbaijani fighter had an impressive run in the UFC, riding a six-fight winning streak until he faced Justin Gaethje. Throughout his UFC career, Fiziev has remained loyal to a single walkout song: ‘Human’ by Rag’n’Bone Man.

His opponent, on the other hand, is riding a three-fight winning streak, making his presence felt inside the Octagon. ‘La Jaula’ has been impressive in his UFC run, and for most of his fights, he has walked out to ‘Paz En La Tormenta’ by Marcos Yaroide. In addition to Fiziev and Bahamondes. Curtis Blaydes will also be making a comeback to the arena against Rizvan Kuniev. For his walkout song, Blaydes has always used the Mortal Kombat theme song, and he is expected to carry on with that as well.

Additionally, Myktybek Orolbai will be making a comeback to the Octagon as well after his amazing close-call fight against Mateusz Rebecki. The Kyrgyzstani fighter will walk out on ‘Levante E Ande’ by Emicida, which was always used by him. We’re just moments away from an epic showdown, and the Baku Crystal Hall is ready to come alive with a diverse range of walkout music from the fighters!