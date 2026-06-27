UFC Baku Walkout Songs: Which Songs Will Rafael Fiziev, Sharaputdin Magomedov, Manuel Torres, and Others Walk Out To?

The UFC returns to Baku, Azerbaijan, tonight for only its second event in the country’s history, and the National Gymnastics Arena is all geared up to host a stacked Fight Night card. In the main event, Rafael Fiziev, a hometown favourite, faces rising lightweight Manuel Torres in a battle with some serious stakes for both men. While ‘Ataman’ hopes to put a rough stretch behind him, Torres comes in riding plenty of momentum after climbing the rankings with a series of explosive finishes and would definitely not want to hit a roadblock. Of course, the fights aren’t the only thing fans get excited about.

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Walkouts have become a significant element of the UFC experience. Some fighters never change their entrance music, but others like to spice things up a bit based on the occasion. Either way, their music usually reveals something about their personalities before they even enter the Octagon. So, here’s what these fighters have walked out to in the past ahead of UFC Baku.

Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres’ walkout songs

Rafael Fiziev hasn’t changed things much over the years. The Azerbaijani striker has regularly walked out to Rag’n’Bone Man‘s “Human”, a song that captures the energy and intensity he brings to every fight. With his hometown audience in Baku cheering him on, ‘Ataman’ is likely to stick with it again.

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Throughout his UFC career, hip-hop has been Manuel Torres’ go-to music of choice. His most well-known walkout song is The Game‘s “El Chapo” featuring Skrillex, but he has also used “Last Kings” by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr Dre, Ice Cube, and Xzibit. Both tracks reflect Torres’ aggressive style, which has earned him a reputation as one of the division’s most exciting finishers.

Imago February 24, 2024, Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico: Manuel Torres and Chris Duncan fight in the 3-round Lightweight bout at the Arena CDMX for UFC Fight Night – Mexico City on February 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. /AG Fight Mexico City Mexico – ZUMAp175 20240224_zsa_p175_210 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

The two main-event fighters could not be more different, and their music reflects this. Rafael Fiziev leans towards something emotional, but Manuel Torres loves tracks that immediately get the crowd all fired up.

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Sharaputdin Magomedov, Michel Pereira, and other UFC Baku walkout songs

Sharaputdin Magomedov has become closely associated with Tupac Shakur‘s “Legendary 2” ever since making his UFC debut in 2023. And to be fair, the track’s confident feel is the perfect fit for one of the middleweight division’s most promising fighters.

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On the other hand, Michel Pereira brings the energy with 50 Cent‘s “Many Men (Wish Death)”, which seems like a natural fit for one of the UFC’s most unpredictable entertainers.

Nazim Sadykhov has often walked out to “Scenario”, but his opponent, Matheus Camilo, doesn’t yet have a well-established walkout song. With only a few big-stage appearances, there isn’t much of a track record to draw on.

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Kazakhstan’s Asu Almabayev has walked out to the song “Jumry Kylysh” by Ulytau, which combines traditional Kazakh folk music with heavy metal and perfectly symbolises his roots.

Charles Johnson has changed things up multiple times throughout the years, using tunes such as Fugees‘ “Fu-Gee-La” and Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team, “It’s a Beautiful Day” by The Kiffness and Rushawn, and “Who Run It” by Three 6 Mafia.

Ikram Aliskerov has time and again represented his heritage with “Son of Lezgin People” by Reisan Magomedkerimov; as for Brunno Ferreira, he recently walked out to “Buscándole a la Suerte” by Julión Álvarez.

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Abus Magomedov has previously used Coolio‘s renowned hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” as his choice of music to walk out to, while rounding out the featured bouts, Michał Oleksiejczuk has walked out to “Potop – Muzyka z Filmu Chorągwie Rzeczypospolitej” by Kazimierz Serocki.

Walkout songs are never set in stone, and fighters often change them up depending on the occasion or the situation. However, based on previous records, these are the tunes that fight fans can surely expect to hear inside the National Gymnastics Arena before the action begins at UFC Baku.