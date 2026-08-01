UFC Belgrade Broadcast Under Fire for Bringing Up Daniel Rodriguez’s Criminal Past Before Main Card Kickoff

Daniel Rodriguez‘s return to the Octagon was bound to come with questions about his recent eight-month stint in a Mexican prison. Many fans, however, did not expect the UFC broadcast to make it one of the first talking points before the UFC Belgrade main card got underway.

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‘D-Rod’ is back in action for the first time since being released from custody in April, after serving an eight-month sentence for marij–na possession in Mexico. During that time, the veteran welterweight trained as much as he could behind bars, using a heavy bag, hitting pads, and running laps around the prison yard before returning to full camp upon his release. However, it was the UFC commentary team’s introduction that got people talking online.

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“And there’s Daniel Rodriguez, fresh off an 8-month prison sentence in Mexico,” the broadcast said while talking about the main eventer. And as expected, the line immediately divided fans across social media.

Some felt the comment was unnecessary, even if it was technically part of Daniel Rodriguez’s story. “‘And there’s Daniel Rodriguez, fresh off an 8-month prison sentence in Mexico.’ – UFC broadcast. I get it is part of the story, but the broadcast leaning so heavily into highlighting someone’s criminal past is a bit weird to me,” one fan wrote.

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Imago LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 30: (L-R) Daniel Rodriguez punches Gabe Green in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Others joked that no sport embraces that kind of storytelling quite like mixed martial arts. “If it’s any sport that’s gonna do that, it’d be MMA. Just wait until Anthony Smith makes a comeback,” one user joked, referencing the former UFC fighter’s recent arrest.

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Another couldn’t believe the sequence of words that made it onto live television: “‘Fresh off an 8-month prison sentence in Mexico…’ on Daniel Rodriguez fighting in Serbia. 100% MMA.”

One viewer summed it up by writing, “‘Daniel Rodriguez is in the main event here in Belgrade for the UFC. Fresh off an 8-month prison sentence in Mexico.’ Incredible combination of words. MMA is MMA’ing so hard right now lol.”

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Some fans also focused on how Rodriguez had approached those eight months away from competition. “Daniel Rodríguez trained more in jail than during the rest of his career,” one fan joked.

Another predicted the circumstances could actually make him even more dangerous: “Mexican Prison Daniel Rodriguez is gonna be a mythical fighter.”

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Others backed the veteran to spoil the hometown celebration. “D-Rod can definitely find an upset,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “D-Rod will have his moment today.”

One final reaction joked that the prison stint may have awakened a different version of Rodriguez, “May have unlocked a demon by locking up a demon.”

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It is worth noting that the UFC commentary team has in the past tried to use fighters’ personal lives as material, often framing them as ultimate redemption arcs. One notable example was when, during the 2021 fight between Andre Ewell and Chris Gutierrez, broadcaster Jon Anik mentioned both fighters’ custody battles.

To make it worse, both fighters were actually able to hear it during the fight due to no fans being in attendance due to the pandemic.

“It just sucked because I feel if it was not in the pandemic, you know the whole nine, and it was in front of a big audience, I don’t think anybody would really be tripping because it got dead silent,” Andre Ewell said later about the moment. “Jon cared. It wasn’t one of those moments where he didn’t care. It was coming from a kind heart when he said that, and Jon’s cool as hell. So it came from a kind heart and, at the same time, he was in the moment. I think he ended up catching on to it later. I told him, ‘Oh no, it was cool.’ But that’s just my opinion on the situation.”

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Regardless, Daniel Rodriguez enters the main event on a three-fight win streak, with his most recent victory being against Kevin Holland by decision in July 2025. Meanwhile, his opponent, Uros Medic, is also on a three-fight winning streak, with all three victories ending by first-round stoppage. And, while the 39-year-old’s return has been portrayed mostly as a comeback story, ‘The Doctor’ insists he isn’t giving his opponent any extra sympathy.

Uros Medic isn’t buying into Daniel Rodriguez’s redemption story

Speaking ahead of UFC Belgrade, the Serbian contender admitted that even though everyone makes mistakes, legal troubles aren’t something he wants associated with his own career.

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“[It’s] obviously unfortunate to hear anytime an athlete is going through some struggles and getting in trouble with the law, or violence or anything like that,” he told MMA Fighting. “It puts a stain on all of our names. I don’t respect that. Mistakes can be made, and he’s just a human being, so it is what it is, but I try to represent something better.

“We are all athletes, and I try to be educated and make smart decisions and not get myself in those kinds of troubles, and not try to build my name off of things that sell, such as being a clown or being just a total… like a controversial person. I’m not saying he intentionally did something like that, probably not.”

Despite the rivalry, Uros Medic also said that he hopes ‘D-Rod’ is doing better after everything that happened, but once fight night arrives, those emotions will be fading away real quick.

“I wish him well,” he added. “But when Saturday night comes, I’m going to try to hurt him.”

The Serbian enters his first UFC main event wanting to extend his 13-fight streak of finishing all fights for a win, while Daniel Rodriguez returns to action hoping to prove that the eight months away from the Octagon haven’t really slowed him down.